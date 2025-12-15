2025: The Year a Teenager Launched a successful Formula 3 Career AND a High-Street Business

Felix Baggott, F3 Driver and owner of Full Send Racing Lounge

PORTSMOUTH, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2025 will be a year to remember for 19-year-old Felix Baggott. This year was his debut season in Formula 3 and the opening of Full Send Racing Lounge , Portsmouth’s first professional racing simulation venue. In just a few months, Felix has built one of the UK’s most unusual new business success stories, alongside a promising motorsport career.In his first Formula 3 season Felix finished 3rd overall, with four podiums. He attributes his success to training on simulators. However, they were not available locally, so in June he opened Full Send Racing Lounge at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth.Featuring eight professional-grade simulators, the venue delivers the same technology Felix trained on himself and has rapidly become the go-to destination for immersive racing. The Lounge offers state-of-the-art equipment and provides guests with a fun, authentic motorsport experience. The prestigious environment, with a cosy club feel, has made it a hub for families, gamers, motorsport fans and corporate clients. They offer gift cards, that will excite even the hardest to please friend or family, unusual Christmas parties and even a New Year’s Eve to remember.Felix has had to balance the physical and mental demands of elite Formula 3 competition, with the pressures of launching a bricks-and-mortar business, an entrepreneurial leap that many twice his age would hesitate to take.“2025 has been the most intense year of my life, in the best possible way,” said Felix. “To go from podiums in Formula 3 straight into opening my own venue was never part of some big master plan. I just wanted to make motorsport more accessible and exciting. I’ve learned that racing and business are both about performance under pressure. You prepare, you commit, and when the lights go out, you go full send.”The lounge is projected to welcome more than 10,000 visitors annually, with strong early demand for leagues, events, and corporate bookings. It has also become a new platform for youth engagement and driver development, reinforcing Felix’s mission to broaden access to motorsport.2025 culminated in Felix being invited to switch on the Christmas lights in Portsmouth. He will begin 2026 as a future star of British motorsport and one of the country’s youngest and most compelling entrepreneurs.

