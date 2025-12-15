Content Catalyst Unveils Showcase Feature to Transform Subscriber Engagement for Research Publishers

Content Catalyst Showcase

The Showcase Page creates personalised experiences that match each user's license level, research interests, and engagement patterns

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Content Catalyst, the leading technology partner for analyst firms and research publishers, today announced the launch of Showcase, a major platform enhancement that transforms subscriber portals into dynamic, personalised engagement hubs.The Showcase feature upgrade represents a significant evolution of Content Catalyst's subscriber portal capabilities, introducing licence-responsive sections that automatically personalise content delivery whilst creating natural opportunities for upsells and deeper engagement. The no-code solution enables administrators to configure layouts, customise sections and spotlight key insights without requiring technical expertise."Digital experiences fundamentally shape how users engage with research content," said Edwin Bailey, Chief Operating Officer at Content Catalyst. "Showcase addresses a critical challenge our clients face: making valuable insights easily discoverable whilst encouraging subscription growth. By delivering personalised, licence-responsive experiences that adapt to each user's access level, we're helping analyst firms transform their portals from simple content repositories into powerful engagement and revenue drivers."The enhancement introduces multiple configurable sections including a hero section for brand identity, account manager details for direct client connections, advertisement capabilities for promoting events and services, and specialised areas for both licensed and unlicensed content. The Data Hub section particularly supports publishers offering data subscriptions and interactive dashboards, including Power BI integration.Key capabilities include:- Licence-Driven Logic: Sections dynamically adjust based on user permissions, showing accessible content whilst previewing premium offerings to encourage upgrades- No-Code Customisation: Administrators can reorder sections, configure metadata displays, and customise column layouts without technical expertise- Strategic Content Promotion: Publishers can highlight specific categories, popular content, and data products to guide subscriber behaviour- Seamless Navigation: Users quickly find relevant content through intuitive, personalised interfacesThe Showcase is available to Content Catalyst clients, who deliver insights into many industries including energy, electronics, life sciences, and technology, helping them maximise the value of their analyst reports and research data.Content Catalyst serves market insight publishers worldwide, supporting them with pioneering Active Insight Management technology that enhances author workflow, content delivery, and subscriber management.For more information about Showcase, visit https://guide.contentcatalyst.com/showcase-page-admin-overview

