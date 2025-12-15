Start your Company Setup in Dubai with 100% Foreign Ownership

Business Setup Services UAE

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai, the epitome of successful businesses around the globe, has always been in the news because of its foreign investment. Every now and then, foreigners seek refuge in Dubai for their company registration. As leading business setup consultants in Dubai, Make My Firm states that Dubai is a thriving land with successful businesses. But, alongside successful businesses, non-residents were also stressed about having only 49% ownership in their own business. To address the issue, the Dubai government took necessary steps and introduced 100% foreign ownership in Dubai.

Due to the new amendments in the government policies, we have seen an upsurge in foreigners setting up their business in Dubai. However, we are happy we get to be part of many business owners’ various ideas about their company setup. The amendment in the form has made people happy that now they can enjoy benefits such as more power, flexibility, profit opportunities and various other things with low-cost business setup services.

While you are thinking about your brilliant idea for a business setup in Dubai, you might wonder whether to choose a limited liability company formation or a sole proprietorship for your business structure. Or, on the other hand, a mainland business setup, free zone, or some other zone. It is genuine to have various questions in your mind when you are thinking about company formation, but it can all be seamless if you have the right business consultancy partner in Dubai who assists you in the right way.

Launching a business in Dubai can be effortless if you have the right partner by your side. While connecting with various business owners, we felt that it was important to have business setup consultants who could guide you with your setup process. Make My Firm, with its 17+ years of experience, is a reliable business consultancy firm that has assisted more than 30,000 companies with their company registration process. Connect today to launch your company in Dubai.

About Make My Firm

Make My Firm is a leading business consultancy in Dubai, UAE. At Make My Firm, they specialize in providing comprehensive business-focused solutions that elevate your business growth. They have been serving their expert services for more than a decade. With personalized expert advice, they hold your hand in setting up your business in Dubai.

