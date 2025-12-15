United Airlines touches down in Adelaide

The first ever direct passenger flight between the United States and South Australia has touched down this morning, with the new United Airlines aircraft from San Francisco landing at Adelaide Airport in a historic first for the state.

The new direct connection between the two cities is expected to deliver a huge boost to the South Australian economy through tourism and trade.

Today’s arrival of United Airlines follows a suite of new and expanded international airline services into Adelaide this year, from carriers including Emirates, Cathay Pacific, China Eastern (starting mid-2026), Qantas, and Air New Zealand.

Starting at three flights each week until the end of March 2026, United Airlines will arrive in Adelaide at 9:30am on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, with return services taking off for San Francisco later the same day at 2:55pm.

This means there are now more international airlines servicing South Australia than ever before. It also means South Australians will no longer have to travel to Melbourne, Brisbane or Sydney to connect to a US-bound flight.

Last financial year South Australia saw 44,000 visitors from the US, an 8% increase on the year prior, contributing $81 million to the state’s economy.

A new direct flight route is expected to further accelerate this growth by cutting travel time and improving Adelaide's appeal for tourism and business, potentially adding an additional $22 million in tourism and freight to the state's economy.

The flight operates on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner; featuring 257 seats, 48 of which are in United Polaris Business Class, along with 21 in United Premium Plus.

The San Francisco to Adelaide flight will take just under 16 hours, while the flight out of Adelaide will be slightly shorter. Twin GEnx engines will carry the aircraft at over 900 km/h for the flight.

The new service also means United becomes the only airline with nonstop service to and from four Australian cities — Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and now Adelaide. The flight also serves as a one-stop connection for travellers from Perth, who are currently not served by a US direct route.

Travellers from Adelaide can take advantage of seamless one-stop connections to dozens of destinations across the United States, including New York, Orlando, Las Vegas, Chicago, and Washington D.C., along with other destinations in North and Central America, plus connections onto Europe. United flies to more than 100 cities around the world from its hub in San Francisco.

Passengers onboard the inaugural flight today were greeted at the arrivals gate by a number of South Australian icons, including Jurlique, Haigh’s, and Penfolds to entice them to sample more of what our State has to offer during their stay.

United marked the historic occasion with a special ‘South Australia’ design on the aircraft, resembling a giant postage stamp, highlighting United’s new connection to Adelaide.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

The arrival of these direct flights to Adelaide speaks to our state’s economic trajectory. We are now a global destination, and the world is paying attention.

This represents a massive leap forward for aviation in South Australia and brings a big boost to the state: more visitors and more opportunities for business and freight which will inject millions of dollars into our economy.

The United States is a key strategic partner for South Australia, most notably through the AUKUS agreement.

South Australia’s trade links to the US are also well established with key exports including wine, meat (especially beef), fruit and vegetables, and even nuts.

Attributable to Zoe Bettison

Welcoming United Airlines to Adelaide Airport is historic - our first direct link to the United States.

The addition of new international flights into Adelaide is a massive vote of confidence in our state as a visitor destination, and as a place to do business.

We now have more international connections to South Australia than ever before; we are welcoming the world to see all we have to offer.

We’ve seen the number of American visitors to South Australia increase over recent years, so this direct link will be a game changer in terms of connectivity for those wanting to visit and work in our wonderful state.

California and South Australia have much in common, two Great Wine Capitals, two places which enjoy warm summers, and now it’ll be easier than ever to get between the two.

We can’t wait to show even more American visitors all that our State has on offer.

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

Our economic and strategic relationship with the United States has never been stronger and today’s historic flight is testament to that.

South Australian exports to the US are at record levels, and we’re seeing strong growth across all major categories from wine and red meat, through to metals, ores and machinery.

This link will deliver 45-tonnes of air freight direct to California every week, allowing our premium products get into market quicker and cheaper.

It will also make it easier for businesses engaged in the nuclear shipbuilding pipeline – both local and US-based – to transit between South Australia and North America.

Attributable to Patrick Quayle Senior Vice President, United Airlines, Global Network Planning and Alliances

Being the first airline to provide service between Adelaide and the U.S. is an exciting step for United and for travellers on both sides of the Pacific.

This new route is about connecting people to places they want to go – whether that’s visiting family, opening doors for business and trade, or discovering the world-class food, wine and natural beauty in San Francisco, Adelaide and beyond.

We’re proud to make these journeys easier and to support the growing ties between our two countries, and we thank South Australia for the warm welcome you’ve shown us.

Attributable to David Muniz, Acting Deputy Chief of Mission, United States Embassy to Australia

Today’s launch enhances the ties between two innovation-driven regions and reflects the full steam ahead momentum in U.S.-Australia cooperation, uniting our people, and our economies, even closer together.

The launch of United Airlines’ first-ever direct flight between San Francisco and Adelaide, and the first U.S. connection to South Australia, marks another chapter in the U.S.-Australia partnership.

Greater connectivity bolsters our commercial, scientific, and strategic cooperation, including AUKUS, which depends on seamless travel between our governments, militaries, and industries – and continues to strengthen our people-to-people ties.

Attributable to Brenton Cox, Managing Director Adelaide Airport

Today’s launch opens up an entirely new continent for South Australians heading abroad, tourism operators looking to attract US visitors, and businesses seeking new export markets.

This is a core connection in our aviation network vision that has been decades in the making. It is the result of strong collaboration between Adelaide Airport and the South Australian Government, and the confidence and support of United Airlines.

We will now have even greater business connectivity and export and supply chain opportunities with North America – improving links with what is already our State’s second biggest export market.