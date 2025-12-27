Dr. Anelia Sutton’s ‘Court Is Rigged’ Series Marks Major Milestone in the Legal Education Movement

Dr. Anelia Sutton

A growing collection of legal education series reflects a larger mission: making law accessible, engaging, and essential for everyday life.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Anelia Sutton , founder of Mission Possible University and creator of LawEd™, is celebrating the strong reception of her latest educational series, Court Is Rigged, which has quickly resonated with audiences seeking clarity, confidence, and practical understanding of how the legal system works.The success of Court Is Rigged adds to a growing portfolio of legal education content created by Dr. Sutton, including Ain’t No Fun When the Rabbit Got the Gun, the Legal Education NOT Advice Podcast, the Empowered Nation Podcast, and other educational series focused on demystifying law for everyday people.Together, these projects represent years of consistent, public-facing legal education delivered through short-form video, podcasts, and digital learning tools—content designed to make law easier to understand, less intimidating, and more accessible to anyone willing to learn.“Law touches every part of our lives—family, housing, work, education, transportation—yet most people are never taught how it actually works,” said Dr. Sutton. “My work exists to change that reality. This isn’t about fear. It’s about empowerment.”As interest in her educational content has grown, many learners have taken the next step through Dr. Sutton’s Hero Toolkit, a practical, self-guided resource designed for individuals ready to move faster and deepen their understanding of law in real-world situations. The toolkit serves as a bridge between short-form education and structured legal literacy.For those seeking a comprehensive foundation, The Law Revolution book represents the natural evolution of Dr. Sutton’s work—condensing years of research, teaching, and community education into a focused guide for legal understanding. The book reflects nearly seven years of continuous content creation and community-building across social platforms, where her educational movement has reached over one million followers and tens of millions of views.At its core, the mission behind Court Is Rigged and all related series is larger than any single show.“This work is deeply personal to me,” Dr. Sutton shared. “I love what I do. Legal education should not be hidden behind gatekeepers. It should be normal, practical, and taught early—at every level of school—because every person deserves to understand the rules that govern their life.”As audiences continue to engage with accessible legal education across multiple formats, Dr. Sutton’s growing body of work reflects a broader cultural shift: people rising together to make legal knowledge understandable, engaging, and available to all.About Dr. Anelia SuttonDr. Anelia Sutton is the founder of Mission Possible University, creator of LawEd™, and author of The Law Revolution. Her work focuses on making legal education practical, accessible, and empowering for everyday people. Through digital education, podcasts, and online learning, she has helped inspire a growing movement dedicated to legal literacy and personal empowerment.Media Contactaneliasutton.com/media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.