Trump Gold Card Goes Live As Applicants Face Critical Preparation Window

For qualified applicants, the Trump Gold Card can result in U.S. permanent residency similar to a traditional Green Card.

The Gold Card may be one of the most intensive due diligence exercises ever built into a U.S. immigration pathway.

A USD 1–2 million gift will not simply buy a gold card overnight. The Gold Card can streamline evidence and vetting, but it cannot erase statutory caps.” — Jean François Harvey, Global Managing Partner at Harvey Law Group

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Trump Gold Card program is live, having entered its operational phase after months of development, and is now accepting applications online from qualifying high net worth individuals (HNWIs) and corporate sponsors.

The launch follows the publication of official Form I 140G, “Immigrant Petition for the Gold Card Program,” and its release with accompanying instructions on U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) platforms after federal review.

HNWIs seeking U.S. permanent residency through the USD 1 million gift pathway (or companies wishing to sponsor employees for a USD 2 million contribution) now face a critical preparation window.

The program's launch means applicants should begin assembling comprehensive financial documentation immediately, as source of funds verification will determine which petitions move ahead for further adjudication.

Gold Card applicants must still qualify under either EB 1 Extraordinary Ability or EB 2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) category.

If approved, the Trump Gold Card can result in U.S. permanent residency (similar to a traditional Green Card) and - after five years of residency - a potential path to U.S. citizenship.

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST & WHERE DOES THE MONEY GO?

Both individual and corporate petitions can now be filed electronically after initial registration on trumpcard.gov.

Each applicant included on the form must pay a non refundable USCIS processing and vetting fee of USD 15,000, which is separate from the required gift to the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Under the final rules, individual petitioners must commit a non refundable gift of USD 1 million per person requesting a Gold Card - meaning USD 1 million for the principal applicant, and an additional USD 1 million for each accompanying spouse or children under 21 included in the same petition.

Corporate petitioners are subject to a USD 2 million gift for the principal beneficiary plus USD 1 million for each accompanying spouse or child under 21.

These gifts flow directly to the Department of Commerce as unrestricted contributions that carry no job-requirement and do not generate equity, returns, or repayment rights - distinguishing the program from investment models such as the long standing EB 5 Immigrant Investor Program, under which investments may be returned and must create at least 10 full time U.S. jobs.

As Gold Card contributions rely heavily on personal achievements and national interest arguments, the program is particularly relevant for globally recognized entrepreneurs, executives, and high impact professionals who can document extraordinary or exceptional ability and wish to avoid investment risk and job count conditions.

DEEP VETTING, NARROWER DISCRETION

A defining feature of the Gold Card is the sequencing and intensity of due diligence.

The Gold Card is not a separate immigrant visa class but a financial and vetting framework layered onto existing employment based categories - the EB 1 and EB 2 NIW.

Before USCIS fully adjudicates EB 1 or EB 2 NIW eligibility, the Department of Commerce conducts an extensive review of the source, lawfulness, and national interest rationale of the required gift, using a dedicated vetting center and enhanced anti–money laundering tools.

Applicants must submit years of bank statements, tax returns, asset documentation, corporate financials, and 20 year employment and government service histories to pass this initial screen.

As the financial and background review is centralized and standardized at Commerce, the amount of “pure discretion” left to individual USCIS officers on the financial side is significantly reduced. Petitions that survive Commerce scrutiny arrive at USCIS with much of the risk analysis already resolved.

What remains is a focused determination on whether the applicant meets the legal standards for EB 1 or EB 2 NIW, rather than an open ended credibility or risk assessment on funds and background.

“For qualified applicants, the Gold Card does not mean officers are suddenly generous; it means the most subjective parts of the file are front loaded into a structured vetting process,” said Jean François Harvey, Global Managing Partner at Harvey Law Group.

“By the time a case reaches final adjudication, much of the discretion that used to hinge on individual officers’ comfort with complex financial histories has already been channeled through a dedicated vetting center, which is a fundamental shift,” Harvey added.

EB 1 VS EB 2 NIW & ONGOING BACKLOGS

As Gold Card applicants must still qualify under either EB 1 or EB 2 NIW, normal immigrant visa quotas and per country limits continue to apply.

Current Visa Bulletin trends show that EB 1 remains faster for many nationalities, but there are meaningful backlogs for traditionally U.S. immigration-heavy countries like India and China in both EB 1 and EB 2.

EB 2 is also heavily retrogressed for several “rest of world” categories.

Recent analyses indicate that EB 1 for India and China, though generally more favorable than EB 2, is still subject to retrogression and priority date fluctuations, while EB 2 backlogs for these countries can stretch years due to high demand and per country caps.

This means that even a successful Gold Card petition does not override the visa queue, with applicants from backlogged countries still having to wait until a visa number becomes available in their chosen category before they can complete consular processing or adjustment of status.

“A USD 1–2 million gift will not simply buy a gold card overnight,” Harvey said. “The Gold Card can streamline evidence and vetting, but it cannot erase statutory caps.”

“Indian and Chinese nationals, in particular, must still think strategically about EB 1 versus EB 2 NIW and the timing implications of existing backlogs,” Harvey added.

PLATINUM CARD NOT INCLUDED

Official Trump Gold Card materials reference a separate "Trump Platinum Card" requiring a $5 million contribution. This option would reportedly allow up to 270 days per year in the United States without triggering U.S. taxation on foreign income.

The Platinum Card has not progressed through regulatory review and has no confirmed launch timeline or implementation guidance.

Applicants interested in the Platinum Card should consider the Trump Gold Card for now given that it is already in operation.

PREPARATION IS KEY

With online registration, Form I 140G, and detailed instructions for the Gold Card now available, serious candidates should begin assembling documentation immediately, focusing first on source of funds narratives, multi year financial records, and complete employment and government service histories.

Given the volume and sensitivity of required information, especially for applicants with complex global holdings or cryptocurrency exposure, many cases will require extensive preparatory work before filing.

“The Gold Card may be one of the most intensive due diligence exercises ever built into a U.S. immigration pathway,” Harvey said.

“For high net worth families, success will depend less on the size of the gift and more on whether their lawyers and advisors can present a fully documented, transparent picture that stands up to Commerce and USCIS scrutiny.”

