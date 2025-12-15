Enhancing Enterprise Productivity with AppTec’s Custom Launcher

AppTec recognized as the Champion in the MDM/UEM category at the Techconsult PUR 2026 Professional User Rating for Security Solutions Best IT Control & Mobile Device Management Solutions Company – UK, Global 100 Awards 2026

Enhance enterprise productivity with AppTec’s Custom Launcher, enabling secure, streamlined device access and improved workforce efficiency.

NY, NY, SWITZERLAND, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AppTec continues to advance enterprise mobility management with solutions designed for both control and efficiency. The AppTec’s Custom Launcher enables organizations to optimize device usage by creating secure, purpose-built environments that keep users focused on business-critical tasks.Developed for enterprises that prioritize productivity without compromising data protection, Custom Launcher gives IT administrators complete control over how corporate devices are used and presented. With a focus on consistency, branding, and operational clarity, it supports businesses in maintaining a streamlined digital workspace across all managed endpoints.Key Features and Benefits:Purpose-Driven Interface: Restrict access to only essential applications to ensure focused usage.Multi-App & Kiosk Mode: Configure devices for single or multiple approved apps.Custom Branding: Apply organization-specific wallpapers, icons, and layouts.Centralized Configuration: Control launcher settings seamlessly via the AppTec360 Management Console.Enhanced Security & Compliance: Safeguard devices with policies that reinforce corporate standards.AppTec’s Custom Launcher reinforces the company’s commitment to developing solutions that enhance enterprise productivity while ensuring complete administrative oversight and security integrity.About AppTecAppTec is a leading provider of Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) and mobile security solutions. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, AppTec360 supports over 6,400 companies across 107 countries with solutions that simplify enterprise mobility management.Proud recipients of several prestigious awards, including:Best IT Control & Mobile Device Management Solutions Company – UK in the Global 100 Awards 2025.Champion in the MDM/UEM category – Techconsult PUR 2026Best IT Control & Mobile Device Management Solutions Company – UK – 2026Leading Workplace & Mobility Management Vendor in the Quadrant of Crisp Research 2019Global Business Insight “Winner of Enterprise Software Developers 2019“

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.