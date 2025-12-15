Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 16, 2025
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Belmont
|Eastern Ohio Housing Development Corporation
1/1/2016 TO 3/15/2023
|Special Audit
|Belmont Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Carroll
|Carroll County General Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Clark
|Clark County Agricultural Society
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clermont
|Williamsburg Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Cleveland Dental Institute LLC
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Darke
|Darke County General Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Fairfield
|Violet Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fairfield County Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Franklin
|Worthington Libraries
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|JobsOhio Compliance & Control Report
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Geauga
|Destination Geauga
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Harrison
|Village of Cadiz Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Henry
|Ridgeville Township Park District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Holmes
|Berlin Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Huron
|Huron County Airport Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Huron County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Monclova Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Compliance Examination
|Marion
|Marion County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Medina
|Chatham Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Monroe
|Monroe County Agricultural Society
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Muskingum
|Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Ottawa
|Lake Erie Shores and Islands DBA Shores & Islands Ohio
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Preble
|Israel Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Richland
|Jackson Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|City of Mansfield
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Scioto
|Scioto County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Scioto County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Scioto County Airport Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Summit
|City of Cuyahoga Falls
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Community Improvement Corporation of Cuyahoga Falls
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Barberton Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Van Wert
|Pleasant Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Warren
|Turtlecreek Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Wayne
|City of Orrville
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wood
|Montgomery Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Wyandot
|City of Upper Sandusky
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Tymochtee Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|
The Auditor of State's office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies.
