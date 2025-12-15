Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Public Affairs

Auditor of State Keith Faber's office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Belmont Eastern Ohio Housing Development Corporation

1/1/2016 TO 3/15/2023 Special Audit Belmont Metropolitan Housing Authority

4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025 Financial Audit Carroll Carroll County General Health District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Clark Clark County Agricultural Society

12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Clermont Williamsburg Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Cuyahoga Cleveland Dental Institute LLC

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination MED

Darke Darke County General Health District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Fairfield Violet Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Fairfield County Port Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Franklin Worthington Libraries

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

JobsOhio Compliance & Control Report

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Geauga Destination Geauga

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Harrison Village of Cadiz Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Henry Ridgeville Township Park District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Holmes Berlin Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Huron Huron County Airport Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Huron County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas Monclova Township

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Compliance Examination Marion Marion County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Medina Chatham Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Monroe Monroe County Agricultural Society

12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Muskingum Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit FFR

Ottawa Lake Erie Shores and Islands DBA Shores & Islands Ohio

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Preble Israel Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Richland Jackson Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit City of Mansfield

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Scioto Scioto County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Scioto County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government Scioto County Airport Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government Summit City of Cuyahoga Falls

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Community Improvement Corporation of Cuyahoga Falls

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Barberton Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Van Wert Pleasant Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Warren Turtlecreek Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Wayne City of Orrville

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Wood Montgomery Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Wyandot City of Upper Sandusky

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Tymochtee Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit