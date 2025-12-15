Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Belmont Eastern Ohio Housing Development Corporation
1/1/2016 TO 3/15/2023		 Special Audit
Belmont Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Carroll Carroll County General Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Clark Clark County Agricultural Society
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Clermont Williamsburg Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Cleveland Dental Institute LLC
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination MED
Darke Darke County General Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Fairfield Violet Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Fairfield County Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Franklin Worthington Libraries
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
JobsOhio Compliance & Control Report
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Geauga Destination Geauga
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Harrison Village of Cadiz Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Henry Ridgeville Township Park District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Holmes Berlin Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Huron Huron County Airport Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Huron County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Monclova Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Compliance Examination
Marion Marion County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Medina Chatham Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Monroe Monroe County Agricultural Society
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Muskingum Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit FFR
Ottawa Lake Erie Shores and Islands DBA Shores & Islands Ohio
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Preble Israel Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Richland Jackson Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
City of Mansfield
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Scioto Scioto County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Scioto County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Scioto County Airport Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Summit City of Cuyahoga Falls
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Community Improvement Corporation of Cuyahoga Falls
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Barberton Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Van Wert Pleasant Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Warren Turtlecreek Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Wayne City of Orrville
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Wood Montgomery Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Wyandot City of Upper Sandusky
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Tymochtee Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

