Colle AI Expands AI-Driven Design Automation for Scalable Multichain NFT Creation

Empowering digital artists with AI-driven tools and enhanced visibility in the NFT space.

Platform advances intelligent automation layers to support faster, more efficient NFT production across multiple blockchains

LONDON , LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the multichain AI-powered NFT creation platform, today announced an expansion of its AI-driven design automation capabilities, further streamlining how creators build, scale, and deploy digital assets across blockchain ecosystems. This enhancement strengthens Colle AI’s intelligent infrastructure by reducing manual intervention throughout the NFT lifecycle, enabling artists, studios, and brands to move from concept to multichain-ready assets with greater speed and consistency.The expanded automation framework enhances how Colle AI interprets creative intent and converts it into fully structured NFT outputs. By automating design decisions such as layout assembly, visual alignment, metadata preparation, and chain-specific formatting, the platform minimizes repetitive tasks while preserving artistic control. Creators can rapidly generate and iterate on assets without configuring complex workflows, allowing production to scale efficiently across both single works and large NFT collections.Integrated directly into Colle AI’s multichain pipelines, the upgraded automation layer ensures compatibility with leading blockchain networks including Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, BNB Chain, and the XRP Ledger. As assets are generated or refined, the system dynamically adapts designs to meet each network’s technical standards, maintaining visual fidelity and deployment readiness across chains. “Automation should amplify creativity, not replace it,” said J. King Kasr , Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. “By expanding AI-driven design automation, Colle AI enables creators to focus on vision and storytelling while the platform handles scale, structure, and multichain execution.”This expansion reinforces Colle AI’s mission to deliver fast, adaptive, and accessible creative tools for the evolving Web3 ecosystem. As demand grows for scalable NFT production and seamless cross-chain workflows, Colle AI continues to evolve its intelligent systems to support next-generation digital creation without complexity or friction.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

