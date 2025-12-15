Kits Point Media Expands Digital Sovereignty Infrastructure in Toronto

TORONTO, CANADA, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kits Point Media (KPM Strategic Systems), a specialist in enterprise digital infrastructure, today announced the formal commissioning of a new Tier-3 Secure Archival Node under its operating division, Global Data Retention (GDR).

This infrastructure expansion is designed to serve the growing demand for data sovereignty compliance among mid-sized North American technology firms. As regulatory frameworks like PIPEDA and GDPR evolve, the need for air-gapped, jurisdictionally secure data storage has become a critical operational requirement.

Global Data Retention addresses this by providing "Cold Storage" solutions that prioritize auditability and legal hold compliance over active retrieval speeds.

"Our enterprise clients require more than just management; they require a chain of custody," said Luc Wilde, Director of Strategy at KPM. "By centralizing our retention infrastructure under the Global Data Retention brand, we provide a dedicated pathway for compliance that separates critical asset preservation from daily operational overhead."

About Kits Point Media: Kits Point Media is a digital strategy and infrastructure holding company based in Vancouver, BC. through its subsidiaries, it provides brand identity, compliance, and asset management services to the technology and legal sectors.

http://www.kitspointmedia.com

About Global Data Retention: Global Data Retention is a wholly-owned operating division of KPM Strategic Systems. Headquartered in Vancouver with operations in Toronto, GDR specializes in secure, offsite digital asset retention.

http://www.globaldataretention.com

