Deborah M. Pratt Announces Limited-Time Digital Access to Vision Quest and Warrior One Series

Deborah M. Pratt

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deborah M. Pratt, award-winning author, producer, creator of the Vision Quest series and Warrior One graphic novel, has announced a limited-time digital access event for her catalog. During this period, digital editions of the Vision Quest titles and the recently released Warrior One graphic novel will be available at a temporary price of $1.50 through her official online store at www.warrioroneworld.com/store Pratt’s work is recognized for its combination of action adventure, mythology, speculative fiction, and themes related to personal development. Across her series, she explores concepts including empowerment, self-discovery, unity, and purpose. These elements have contributed to ongoing interest in her writing among readers of science fiction, fantasy, and transformational storytelling.The digital access event includes the full Vision Quest collection as well as the Warrior One, book 1 of the series. The initiative is designed to make these titles more accessible to new audiences while also offering existing readers an opportunity to expand their digital libraries at a reduced cost. Pratt’s stories are noted for their world-building, metaphysical themes, and character-driven narratives.The pricing event begins on December 11, 2025, and ends on December 31, 2025.Statement from Deborah M. Pratt“Stories help us reflect, imagine, and grow. Making these titles more accessible allows more people to discover the ideas and themes at the heart of this futuristic Vision Quest universe.”About Deborah M. PrattDeborah M. Pratt is an award-winning writer, creator, producer, and director known for her work as co creater of the television series Quantum Leap and for her original Vision Quest and Warrior One series. Her projects combine elements of metaphysics, adventure, and emotional storytelling across television, film, and publishing.Giveaway DetailsOne qualifying purchaser will be selected to receive The Warrior One Absolute Edition—a grand-sized hardcover volume with slipcover, hand-stitched pages, and an included field guide featuring additional creature and character artwork, as well as weapon and location designs.Giveaway TermsEligible entrants must be 18 years of age or older and reside in regions where such promotions are permitted. The promotional period begins on December 11, 2025, and concludes on the final day of the digital sale. One winner will be chosen at random from all qualifying submissions. No purchase beyond a qualifying digital download is required for entry. The selected participant will be contacted directly via the email provided at checkout.Availability:Digital editions from the Vision Quest and Warrior One series are available for $1.50 each for a limited time through the official store at www.warrioroneworld.com/store

