Wirth Law Office: 2025 Oklahoma DUI Law Changes - Lower Felony Threshold and New Sentencing Tiers

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recent changes to Oklahoma’s DUI laws that took effect in 2025 lowered the threshold for felony DUI charges and introduced a multi-tiered sentencing structure that emphasized both accountability and rehabilitation. According to Tulsa attorney James M. Wirth, drivers accused of DUI in Oklahhoma now face a substantially different legal landscape.New DUI Classifications and Aggravating FactorsUnder the prior system, DUI charges generally escalate from misdemeanor on the first offense to felony on the second. Beginning November 1, 2025, that framework changed. While a first offense may still be treated as a misdemeanor, the presence of aggravating factors can elevate the charge significantly—even for first-time defendants.One of the most impactful aggravators is a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.15 or higher. Under the new statute, such cases may be charged as aggravated DUI, exposing defendants to enhanced penalties and potential felony-level sentencing.Impact on Multiple Offenses and Serious IncidentsThe amendments also broaden the scope of what increases sentencing exposure. Rather than simply counting prior DUI convictions within the past ten years, courts will consider additional conduct, circumstances of the arrest, and whether the incident resulted in injury.“For example,” Wirth explains, “a second offense involving a collision or physical harm will almost certainly trigger enhanced sentencing under the new law.”A Shift Toward Treatment and RehabilitationEvery tier of the new DUI structure includes a treatment or therapy component, either optional or mandatory. For aggravated DUI charges and repeat offenses, participation in treatment becomes required. Courts are encouraged to use alternative programs such as drug court, signaling a shift toward rehabilitation and reducing repeat offenses.“The goal isn’t just punishment,” said said Tulsa criminal defense attorney Carl Birkhead of Wirth Law Office. “Oklahoma is moving toward a model that focuses on treating underlying issues to help prevent future incidents.”Guidance From a Local Legal Professional“With these changes, it’s more important than ever for drivers to understand how DUI law works,” Birkhead said. “The felony line is lower, the factors are broader, and the consequences are more complex. I want to make law easy for people facing these charges.”Individuals with questions about Oklahoma’s upcoming DUI statute changes are encouraged to seek legal advice promptly.Wirth Law OfficeHelping make law easy for Oklahomans since 2010.Website: https://www.wirthlawoffice.com Address: 500 W. 7th St, Tulsa, OK 74119

