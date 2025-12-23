Dr. Austin Harris Launches Grant Program Supporting Student Athletes Balancing Academics and Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes has been announced, offering financial support to undergraduate students who demonstrate dedication to both their academic pursuits and athletic endeavors. The grant, established by Dr. Austin B. Harris, MD, a board-certified anesthesiologist and medical director, aims to assist student athletes in managing the demands of higher education while pursuing their passion for sports.Applications are now being accepted for the grant, which will award qualified candidates who meet specific eligibility requirements. The initiative reflects Dr. Austin Harris's commitment to supporting individuals who strive for excellence across multiple facets of their lives."Student athletes face unique challenges as they work to excel in the classroom while maintaining their athletic commitments," said Dr. Austin Harris. "This grant is designed to provide meaningful support to those who are pursuing both academic success and athletic achievement."The Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes is available to undergraduate students currently enrolled at accredited colleges and universities across the United States. Eligible applicants must be actively participating in collegiate-level sports or working toward a career in athletics. Candidates are also required to maintain satisfactory academic standing and submit a complete application package, including a written essay that demonstrates their commitment to both academics and athletics. Doctor Austin Harris serves as the owner and Medical Director of NeuroRelief Ketamine & Infusion Therapy in Sherman Oaks, California. His professional background includes extensive experience in cardiac, thoracic, general, and pediatric anesthesiology at prestigious medical institutions. Dr. Harris holds certifications from the American Board of Anesthesiology and the National Board of Echocardiography in Advanced Perioperative Echocardiography.In addition to his clinical practice, Dr. Austin Harris is recognized as a speaker and educator within the medical community. He has presented at various conferences and contributed to discussions on innovative medical treatments. His involvement in clinical research has led to presentations at national meetings, where he has shared findings with fellow medical professionals.Dr. Harris's professional interests extend to holistic patient care approaches, including his involvement in psychedelic therapy and integration. He completed the Psychedelic Therapy & Integration Certificate Program at Fluence in 2024, reflecting his interest in exploring cutting-edge approaches to mental health treatment. His dedication to service includes pro bono work with veterans, providing free integrative care for individuals struggling with pain, trauma, and substance abuse.The grant program established by Dr Austin Harris reflects his belief in supporting individuals who demonstrate commitment to excellence in multiple areas of their lives. As a member of several professional medical societies, including the American Society of Anesthesiologists and the Psychedelic Coalition forHealth, Dr. Harris brings a comprehensive perspective to the importance of supporting well-rounded individuals.The application deadline for the Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes is January 15, 2026. The grant recipient will be announced on February 15, 2026. The award amount is $1,000, which will be provided to the selected student athlete to support their educational and athletic pursuits.Student athletes interested in applying for the grant can access the application materials and detailed information about eligibility requirements through the program's official website. The application process includes submission of academic transcripts, proof of athletic participation, and a written essay addressing specific prompts related to the applicant's academic and athletic goals.For more information about the Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes or to submit an application, interested candidates can visit the program's website or contact the organization directly through the provided channels.Website: https://draustinharrisgrant.com/

