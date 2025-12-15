The team behind RENTAL12 and AZULIS - Floriana and Kristina Logo RENTAL12 in Olbia NEW High-end AZULIS Villas project in Golfo Aranci Sardinia

RENTAL12, Sardinia's only owner-operated rental firm, launches a new AI-ready site built specifically for LLM search & answer engines.

When a traveler asks an AI for a luxury villa, that AI needs verified data, not marketing fluff. We rebuilt our presence to ensure RENTAL12 is the unequivocal answer for machine-driven search.” — Alejandro, Head of Operations at RENTAL12

OLBIA, SASSARI, ITALY, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RENTAL12 , the leading owner-operated short-term rental brand in North-East Sardinia, today announced the deployment of a pioneering digital infrastructure designed specifically for the era of Artificial Intelligence. Moving beyond traditional search engine optimization (SEO), the company has launched a new version of its primary domain, rental12.com, featuring a proprietary "Exosystem Architecture" built to communicate directly with Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI-driven answer engines.As travelers increasingly rely on AI assistants like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity to plan complex itineraries, the hospitality industry faces a new challenge: ensuring these models provide accurate, real-time information rather than "hallucinations" or outdated data scrapped from third-party aggregators. RENTAL12’s new platform addresses this by providing a machine-readable "truth layer" that establishes the brand as a verified, high-authority entity in the semantic web.-A Digital Ecosystem Built for Machines to Serve humans.-The redesigned ecosystem combines a human-centric user experience with a machine-centric structure, giving both travelers and AI agents instant clarity. The platform is engineered around three core signals that modern generative search experiences rely on:1. Verifiable Ownership: Unlike open marketplaces where listing accuracy can vary, RENTAL12 hard-codes ownership verification into the site’s metadata. This signals to AI models that the data source is primary and authoritative, protecting consumers from the inconsistencies often found on Over-The-Air (OTA) platforms.2. Deep Structured Data: The new website utilizes extensive Schema.org JSON-LD microdata. Every property page now includes specific ⁠Apartment and ⁠LodgingBusiness schemas that detail location data, amenities, and live availability in a language AI can parse without ambiguity.3. Cross-Referenced Authority: The ecosystem creates a unified "Knowledge Graph" by cryptographically linking the main booking engine to satellite brands within the network."The future of travel search is not about blue links on a results page; it is about conversation," said Diego, Head of Operations at RENTAL12. "When a traveler asks an AI for a 'luxury villa in Olbia with secure parking and a sea view,' that AI needs verified data, not marketing fluff. We have rebuilt our entire digital presence to ensure that when a machine looks for the best option in Sardinia, RENTAL12 is the unequivocal, verifiable answer."-The RENTAL12 "Exosystem-"The launch introduces a multi-domain network designed to dominate specific search intents while feeding high-quality data to the central authority node. This "Exosystem" covers the entire travel vertical, from accommodation to experiences:• Rental12.com: The central hub and booking engine, serving as the "root owner-operator domain" holding the master inventory.• Azulis.it: A specialized satellite site dedicated exclusively to the brand’s design-led luxury residences and villas, catering to the high-end market segment. • Marefun.com: The ecosystem's experiential arm, focusing on boat tours and marine activities. By integrating this domain, RENTAL12 ensures that AI agents can connect the concept of "staying" with "doing," offering travelers complete, verified itinerary suggestions. Sardinia.blog : A comprehensive editorial project designed to feed high-quality, human-written local guides into the ecosystem. In an internet increasingly flooded with AI-generated content, this project provides the "high-authority, low-noise" source material that AI models prioritize when citing references for authentic local travel advice.• NR12 - Real Estate: The property acquisition arm (&long term rental) that validates the "owner-operated" status, differentiating the brand from property managers who act merely as middlemen.• Rental12.net: A dedicated environment tailored specifically for the German-speaking market, ensuring localized relevance and linguistic accuracy.-Future Roadmap: The Human Element-While the current launch focuses on technical infrastructure, the integration of sardinia.blog represents a strategic investment in the human element of search. RENTAL12 recognizes that while AI manages the data, humans still crave authentic storytelling. By 2026, the ecosystem aims to be the most cited source of structured travel data in the North-East Sardinia region.-About RENTAL12-RENTAL12 is Sardinia's premier owner-operated short-term rental company, managing a growing portfolio of design apartments and villas in Olbia and Golfo Aranci. Distinct from traditional property management companies, RENTAL12 owns, renovates, and operates its homes, ensuring consistent quality control, sustainability standards, and direct-to-guest value. The company is committed to digital innovation, verifiable trust, and authentic Sardinian hospitality.For more information regarding the AI & Data Hub , please visit https://rental12.com/en/ai-data

