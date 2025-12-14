Franchise to be your own boss during the holidays

The sharing of non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products or services by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Veterans should always verify information with the organization offering the program.

Burnout, concerns over job security and return-to-office mandates are leading Veterans to take charge of their own future, and many are choosing franchising.

While the end of the year is always a popular time to reflect on career direction, this year it’s on a whole different level. Veterans are feeling like they have less control than ever before.

What better way to regain control over your future than to get a franchise under the tree this holiday season? Franchising offers a way to take a proven business model, implement it in your hometown and reap the rewards of your own hard work. Vetrepreneur offers free franchise coaching to navigate the process of selecting and evaluating a franchise.

Veterans are nearly three times as likely to own a business as non-Veterans. Military training instills discipline, leadership and the ability to follow a plan. These are the same skills needed to run a franchise. As a result, nearly all franchises that Vetrepreneur works with offer discounts on the franchise fee to Veterans and their spouses.

Franchise Selection

Selecting a franchise is not a one-size-fits-all endeavor. Every franchise is unique in the type of owner it needs to be successful. Matching is best done with a scientific process guided by an experienced professional.

Broad Perspective

There are thousands of franchises in about 15 different industries, so if you are limiting your choices to restaurants, gyms or a “best franchises list” you found on the Internet, you’ll miss out on dozens of businesses that you could prosper in.

Due Diligence

Thorough research ensures that you get into a supportive franchise that you are well-suited to run. Knowing which questions to ask, who to ask, when to ask and being able to interpret the answers can mean the difference between success and failure.

Professional Advice

Opening a franchise means making business, financial and legal decisions along the way. Make sure you are leaning on qualified experts who do this for a living!

Free Franchise Coaching for Veterans

Vetrepreneur Franchise Coaches support and educate Veterans through a free, 10-step, 10-week process that enables them to make an informed decision on whether franchising is right for them and finding the best franchise match. Vetrepreneur Franchise Coaches are all Veterans or spouses themselves with extensive business and franchise experience. To apply to get a free Franchise Coach to work with, view online.