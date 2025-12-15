David Ebrahimzadeh is Bullish on New Mexico

David Ebrahimzadeh of Corniche Capital Sees a Bright Future for New Mexico Industrial with a Resurgence of Manufacturing

New Mexico has emerged as one of the most compelling states for industrial investment in the country” — David Ebrahimzadeh

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corniche Capital President David Ebrahimzadeh Signals Strong Bullish Outlook on New Mexico’s Industrial and Manufacturing GrowthDavid Ebrahimzadeh, President of Corniche Capital, an opportunistic investor in industrial real estate and private equity nationwide, today announced a highly bullish outlook on New Mexico as a premier destination for industrial and manufacturing investment.“New Mexico has emerged as one of the most compelling states for industrial investment in the country,” said Ebrahimzadeh. “Its pro-business policies, robust incentive programs, and strategic advantages make it an ideal environment for manufacturers and logistics operators. Corniche Capital is actively pursuing opportunities across the state, including build-to-suit industrial developments, to meet growing demand from companies seeking to expand or relocate.”Corniche Capital acquires, develops, and manages industrial real estate throughout the continental United States, with a focus on value-add investments in manufacturing, distribution, energy, and logistics. The firm views New Mexico’s business-friendly climate and long-term economic vision as key drivers of sustainable growth and investment returns.New Mexico offers one of the nation’s most competitive incentive frameworks for industrial and manufacturing businesses, including:• Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) grants, providing reimbursable funding for infrastructure and economic development projects in partnership with local governments.• Job Training Incentive Program (JTIP), a nationally recognized program reimbursing 50–75% of employee wages during training for up to six months.• High Wage Jobs Tax Credit, offering refundable credits for the creation of high-quality jobs.• Additional incentives, including the Manufacturer’s Investment Tax Credit, R&D tax credits, exemptions on manufacturing consumables, no inventory tax, and a low effective tax rate for manufacturers.“These incentives, combined with a skilled workforce, access to renewable energy, and a strategic geographic location, create a uniquely attractive environment for advanced manufacturing and industrial growth,” Ebrahimzadeh added. “This aligns perfectly with Corniche Capital’s investment strategy.”Corniche Capital is actively seeking to partner with businesses and local communities throughout New Mexico to deliver customized industrial solutions, including build-to-suit facilities designed to meet specific operational requirements.For further information on New Mexico’s incentive programs and resources available to businesses looking to locate or expand in the state, visit the New Mexico Economic Development Department at https://edd.newmexico.gov/ “We are committed to supporting economic development and job creation,” said Ebrahimzadeh. “Corniche Capital is extremely enthusiastic about the opportunities in New Mexico.”For more information about Corniche Capital’s industrial investments or to discuss opportunities in New Mexico, please contact David Ebrahimzadeh at david@cornichecapital.com or visit www.cornichecapital.com About Corniche CapitalCorniche Capital is a New York–based opportunistic investment firm specializing in industrial real estate and private equity. The firm focuses on generating outsized returns through disciplined analysis, creative structuring, and hands-on execution across manufacturing, distribution, infrastructure, and related sectors nationwide.Media Contact:David EbrahimzadehPresident, Corniche CapitalEmail: david@cornichecapital.comPhone: +1 (917) 207-7220Website: https://www.davidebrahimzadeh.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.