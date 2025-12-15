Nepal-Based GRIT Expands Global Research Network, Empowering Scholars in 54 Countries

Nepal-based research institute supports researchers in 54 countries through inclusive, open, and accessible academic programs

Research should have no borders, and GRIT provides every scholar with access to global mentorship and resources.” — Dr. Ashish Khanal, CEO of GRIT

KATHMANDU, BAGMATI, NEPAL, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Research Institute and Training Center (GRIT), a Nepal-based research organization, is rapidly expanding its global presence by providing free and low-cost research mentorship, training, and publishing support to scholars across 54 countries.Founded in 2023, GRIT was established to address persistent inequalities in global academia, particularly for researchers from the Global South, where access to high-quality academic guidance and international research networks remains limited. In a short period, the institute has developed one of the most inclusive and diverse research-support ecosystems, connecting scholars from a wide range of disciplines and regions.GRIT operates on the principle that research opportunities should not be determined by geography, institutional affiliation, or financial capacity. The organization offers free one-on-one consultations with experienced international researchers, academic discussion forums, and practical online training programs designed to support scholars throughout the research lifecycle, from proposal development to journal publication.“Research should have no borders, and neither should researchers,” said Dr. Ashish Khanal, Founder and CEO of GRIT. “GRIT was created to ensure that talented scholars, especially those from underserved regions, have access to the same quality of guidance and opportunity as researchers anywhere in the world.”Through its growing network of international chapters, GRIT now supports researchers in 54 countries. These chapters facilitate local and regional academic engagement by organizing workshops, webinars, and collaborative research initiatives tailored to local needs. To date, more than 5,000 researchers have benefited directly from GRIT’s mentorship programs, training sessions, and collaborative platforms.One of GRIT's defining features is its daily one-on-one research appointments with international experts, available both online and in-person. These personalized sessions guide researchers through every step of the academic journey, from initial research design to data analysis and publication strategies. This hands-on support helps scholars refine their work and expand their educational potential.GRIT hosts interactive research forums where scholars worldwide can exchange ideas, provide feedback, and collaborate on research papers and journal articles. These forums have fostered a dynamic, collaborative research culture, connecting researchers across disciplines and regions.GRIT also conducts free monthly webinars and technical seminars, delivered either independently or in collaboration with its international chapters. Most sessions are conducted in English, while some are offered in local languages by expert researchers and chapter members, ensuring accessibility for diverse audiences worldwide.In addition to mentorship and training, GRIT actively promotes open, accessible knowledge sharing. The institute publishes two international, open-access, peer-reviewed journals: the Journal of Sustainability and Environmental Management (JOSEM), published quarterly, and the Journal of Multidisciplinary Research Advancements (JOMRA), published semi-annually. Both journals are free to publish and aim to provide inclusive publication opportunities while maintaining rigorous academic standards.GRIT also organizes the Global Research on Innovation & Transformation in Environment ( GRIT Conference ), a free annual international conference that brings together researchers from more than 40 countries. The conference provides a platform to present research, build international collaborations, and advance interdisciplinary dialogue, particularly in sustainability and environmental management.The institute’s growth has been strengthened by strategic collaborations, including partnerships with Aspire Institute , which provides researchers with free access to academic tools, professional courses, and certification programs. These partnerships enhance GRIT’s ability to deliver comprehensive educational support and reduce barriers faced by early-career researchers and independent scholars.GRIT is led by Dr. Ashish Khanal, a Nepal-born researcher recognized among the top 3% of scientists globally in Environmental Science and Engineering. His academic journey, shaped by financial hardship, limited access to resources, and professional uncertainty, informed his commitment to building a more equitable educational system. Dr. Khanal has worked with international organizations, including the World Bank, and continues to contribute to global research and policy discussions in sustainable development and environmental management.Looking ahead, GRIT plans to expand its international chapter network further, increase collaborative research output, and host additional global training programs and academic events. The organization remains focused on strengthening collaboration while ensuring that research support remains accessible and inclusive.By combining free expert guidance, open-access publishing, and a rapidly growing global network, GRIT is positioning itself as a key platform for researchers seeking equitable access to academic opportunities worldwide.

