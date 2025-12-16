The 3D Movement System Introduces a More Efficient Way to Exercise in Just Five Minutes a Day

Zarina Del Mar

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an industry long dominated by lengthy workouts and short-lived fitness trends, a more intelligent approach to movement is gaining traction. The 3D Movement System, created by fitness innovator and body expert Zarina Del Mar, is redefining how people exercise by delivering measurable results in just five minutes a day. Grounded in movement science rather than gimmicks, the system works with the body’s natural design to improve strength, mobility, and overall function, without requiring hours of time or extreme effort.

“Unlike trend-driven fitness programmes or restrictive diet plans, the 3D Movement System is built on proven, science-backed movement principles,” says Del Mar. “Each session is intentionally brief but highly targeted, engaging the body across multiple planes to support balance, flexibility, strength, and long-term resilience.”

The system has attracted growing international attention from both high-profile figures and everyday people seeking a practical, sustainable approach to fitness. Delivered through downloadable, on-demand video sessions, the program can be completed at any time of day and from anywhere in the world, removing traditional barriers to consistency and long-term success.

Del Mar’s transition into the fitness space is as unconventional as her method. Formerly a tax lawyer, she shifted careers after recognizing the limitations of traditional exercise models. Today, she is regarded as a leading fitness influencer and body expert, known for creating effective movement systems that prioritize efficiency, intelligence, and results.

“My system has grown in popularity not because of paid advertising, but through genuine, organic growth,” says Del Mar. “The results are real, and the feedback from customers reflects meaningful, lasting change.”

Designed for both women and men, the 3D Movement System acknowledges that bodies function differently and therefore require tailored approaches to movement. The program supports individuals who are already physically active and wish to replace long workouts, as well as those who have not moved their bodies in years. It has also become a valuable option for those experiencing menopause, offering support through targeted, intelligent movement strategies.

Research published in the American Journal of Medical Case Reports suggests that targeted, three-dimensional movement may support balance, coordination, and body awareness during the menopausal transition. Findings indicate that short, home-based movement practices can improve postural control and whole-body alignment through low-tech, accessible methods.

“The response to the 3D Movement System has been incredibly organic, from everyday people to recognized figures such as Oprah Winfrey, Jessica Alba, and Laila Ali,” concludes Del Mar. “Try it today and see what five minutes a day can truly do for you.”

Real Results Drive Customer Feedback

“After just a few sessions, I noticed greater awareness in my posture and how my body moves throughout the day. The exercises feel subtle but effective.”

“What surprised me most was how much the short sessions challenged my coordination and balance. It feels very different from traditional workouts, but in a good way.”

About the Creator of the 3D Movement System

Zarina Del Mar is a wellness influencer, movement specialist, and creator of the 3D Movement System, a science-informed approach that prioritizes intelligent, mindful movement over traditional workouts. A former corporate tax lawyer specializing in international taxation, she trained at the Laban/Bartenieff Institute of Movement Studies and has built a global following of nearly one million people, teaching accessible, biomechanics-based movement that supports strength, mobility, and long-term functional well-being.

