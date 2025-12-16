Dr. Stuart Kaplan Wins Best of Los Angeles Award — “Best Dermatologist – 2025”

Dr. Stuart H. Kaplan

“We're honored to include Dr. Stuart Kaplan in our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned Beverly Hills dermatologist Dr. Stuart H. Kaplan, founder of the esteemed Kaplan MD Skincare and Dermatology Clinic, has been honored with the prestigious Best of Los Angeles Award (BoLAA) for “Best Dermatologist – 2025.” This award recognizes Dr. Kaplan’s outstanding clinical expertise, leadership in cosmetic and medical dermatology, and long-standing reputation as one of Los Angeles’ most trusted and accomplished dermatologists.

With over 30 years of experience, Dr. Kaplan has built a distinguished career grounded in scientific rigor, patient-centered care, and innovation. He earned his medical degree with distinction from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and completed his Dermatology residency at UCLA Medical Center, where he served as Chief Resident. Dr. Kaplan has maintained a top-rated private practice in Beverly Hills for more than three decades and is widely regarded for his advanced approach to anti-aging treatments, skin health, and aesthetic dermatology. He also serves as an Assistant Clinical Professor at UCLA Medical Center and has spent nearly 30 years as an Attending Physician in Dermatologic Surgery at the West Los Angeles Veterans Hospital.

In addition to his clinical practice, Dr. Kaplan is the founder of Kaplan MD Skincare, a medically formulated skincare brand combining patented technologies with clinically proven ingredients. His product line was created to provide patients with effective, scientifically backed solutions for hydration, rejuvenation, and age defense, reflecting his belief in merging dermatologic expertise with accessible, results-driven skincare.

The Best of Los Angeles Award community was established nine years ago and has grown to include over 7,800 professional members across various industries in Southern California. Committed to celebrating excellence, the community highlights the finest individuals, businesses, and services contributing to Los Angeles’ vibrant professional landscape, all guided by the principle: “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of our community is to recognize and celebrate the best of Los Angeles while fostering a network of professionals who uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity,” said Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for BoLAA. “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Stuart Kaplan into our BoLAA family, as he truly exemplifies the expertise, integrity, and innovation that this award represents.”

By receiving this esteemed accolade, Dr. Stuart Kaplan joins an elite group of medical professionals whose contributions continue to shape Los Angeles as a hub for world-class dermatologic care, medical excellence, and forward-thinking skincare innovation. His lifelong dedication to advancing dermatology makes him a standout choice for the 2025 award.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.