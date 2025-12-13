Christian Recovery Organization Expands From Financial Assistance to Long-Term, AI-Guided Sobriety Support

The Substance Use Disorder Foundation Daniel Francis, CEO Orbiit Services Inc HopeLinc Recovery Ecosystem Orbiit Recovery Platform Success is possible with the Orbiit Recovery Program

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HopeLinc.org Announces Mission Shift to Reach Thousands More Through a Faith-Based Recovery EcosystemCumming, GA — HopeLinc.org, a Christian-based recovery organization, today announced a significant evolution of its mission—expanding from a provider of financial assistance for treatment and sober-living entry to delivering a 180- to 365-day, faith-integrated recovery program accessible entirely through participants’ mobile phones.This transformation enables HopeLinc to reach thousands more individuals struggling with addiction, extending support far beyond initial treatment admission while remaining grounded in Christian principles of hope, accountability, and restoration.“For years, HopeLinc helped people get into treatment,” said Daniel Francis, Founder and CEO of Orbiit Services Inc. “But recovery doesn’t happen in a moment—it happens day by day. As a Christian organization, we felt called to walk alongside people longer, more consistently, and in a way that integrates faith with real-world support.”From Financial Aid to Long-Term Recovery NavigationHistorically, HopeLinc focused on removing financial barriers that prevented individuals and families from accessing treatment and sober living. While impactful, leadership recognized a persistent gap: recovery often faltered after admission, especially between appointments, meetings, and moments of accountability.HopeLinc’s updated mission addresses this gap by providing a 180–365 day guided recovery experience, navigated through participants’ mobile phones and powered by the Orbiit Recovery Platform Beyond an App: Helping Participants “See Their Feelings”More than a traditional app, the HopeLinc Recovery Ecosystem uses AI -driven insights derived from phone interaction and engagement data to help participants better understand what is happening beneath the surface. This approach allows individuals to quite literally “see their feelings”—transforming behavioral patterns into meaningful, actionable insight.The platform personalizes each participant’s recovery path in real time, adjusting guidance, education, and next steps based on engagement trends rather than relying solely on self-reported feelings.Faith Integrated by DesignAs a Christian organization, HopeLinc intentionally integrates faith into its recovery model. Participants may ask the AI at any time to provide Biblical-based materials, including scripture, devotionals, reflections, and faith-aligned encouragement to support their recovery journey.“This is not forced content—it’s available when people want it,” Francis explained. “Faith is deeply personal. Our goal is to make Biblical wisdom accessible, supportive, and relevant whenever a participant seeks it.”Built on the Orbiit Recovery PlatformHopeLinc’s expanded mission is built on the Orbiit Recovery Platform, a clinically informed, AI-driven ecosystem designed to support abstinence-based sobriety through continuous engagement and accountability.Key innovations include:AI-guided personalization using real-world engagement dataLong-duration recovery support (180–365 days)Mobile-first access, removing geographic and logistical barriersOn-demand Biblical resources, alongside practical recovery toolsObjective engagement insights that identify risk before relapse occursTogether, these innovations create a scalable yet deeply personal recovery experience—supporting both behavioral change and spiritual growth.A Scalable, Faith-Centered Path to Abstinence SobrietyWith this mission shift, HopeLinc moves from helping dozens at a time to supporting thousands simultaneously, while preserving individualized guidance through intelligent technology and faith-based resources.“Our mission is simple,” said Francis. “To help more people experience lasting abstinence sobriety—and to do it in a way that honors both neuroscience and faith.”About HopeLincHopeLinc.org is a Christian-based recovery organization dedicated to expanding access to long-term, effective addiction recovery support. By combining intelligent technology, evidence-informed practices, and optional Biblical guidance, HopeLinc provides a personalized Recovery Ecosystem designed to support sustained sobriety and spiritual renewal.About the Orbiit Recovery PlatformThe Orbiit Recovery Platform is an AI-driven recovery ecosystem that blends neuroscience, behavioral engagement data, and personalized guidance to support individuals overcoming addiction and related mental health challenges.Media Contact:Daniel FrancisCEO, Orbiit Services Inc.Email: danfrancis@myorbiit.comWebsite: https://hopelinc.org

