Orbiit Introduces 'Ambient Addiction Recovery' — A New Category in Addiction Recovery Powered by AI and Machine Learning

Orbiit Recovery Platform Substance Use Disorder Foundation Bert Carroll, CTO, Orbiit Services Inc. Daniel Francis, CEO Orbiit Services Inc Orbiit Targets the Subconscious Mind, Where Addiction Exists

AI-powered ambient care adapts to real behavior through mobile interaction—supporting recovery continuously, quietly, and everywhere.

The technology doesn’t shame, pressure, or disappear. It learns, waits, responds, and adjusts. That’s what ambient systems do—they work with the environment instead of demanding attention.” — Bert Carroll, Chief Technology Officer, Orbiit Services Inc.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orbiit Services Inc. today announced a major advancement in the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning within addiction recovery, introducing a new care category it calls Ambient Care—a continuously adaptive, intelligent recovery environment that operates quietly in the background of a person’s daily life. The program is deployed to patients via licensed and certified addiction care clinicians . A demo has been made available as well.The product is built into the Orbiit Recovery Platform Unlike traditional treatment models that rely on episodic appointments, self-reporting, or crisis-driven interventions, Ambient Care is designed to sense, learn, and respond to human behavior through everyday interactions with a mobile device. The result is recovery support that is always present, non-intrusive, and responsive to real-world behavior rather than retrospective conversation.What Is Ambient Care?Ambient Care refers to care that exists around a person, not on top of them.In the Orbiit Recovery Ecosystem, Ambient Care is delivered through intelligent systems that observe how an individual interacts with their phone—response timing, engagement patterns, consistency, avoidance behaviors, and cognitive signals embedded in daily micro-interactions. These signals are analyzed using machine learning to infer emotional state, shifts in motivation, and relapse risk—without requiring constant self-disclosure.“Human behavior leaves a signature,” said Bert Carroll, CTO of Orbiit Services Inc.“The way someone interacts with their device—when they engage, when they don’t, how patterns change over time—contains far more signal than a weekly question asking how they feel. Ambient Care is about listening to those signals respectfully, intelligently, and continuously.”Intelligent Technology That Learns the PersonAt the core of Orbiit’s Ambient Care model is an AI-driven learning engine that adapts to each individual over time. Rather than applying static rules, the system builds a personalized behavioral baseline and detects deviations from it—often before conscious awareness or verbal acknowledgment.Clinicians and care organizations are provided with an advanced interface that translates these signals into actionable insight, including:Sober Score – a real-time engagement and stability indicatorRisk Score – predictive modeling of relapse vulnerabilityBehavioral Insight Streams – pattern recognition across short time intervalsCare teams can target specific behaviors—such as disengagement, avoidance, or inconsistency—and dynamically increase or decrease intervention intensity. This allows treatment to scale precisely to need, rather than defaulting to escalation only after relapse occurs.“Ambient Care allows us to see behavior before it becomes a crisis,” said Dan Francis, CEO of Orbiit Services Inc.“For the first time, recovery support can adapt in real time to the person—not the program. That’s a fundamental shift in how addiction care works.”Delivered Where Life HappensOrbiit’s Ambient Care model is delivered primarily through SMS-based micro-interventions, making it accessible across lifestyles, locations, and socioeconomic boundaries. Interventions arrive in small, manageable moments—measured in seconds, not sessions—allowing support to integrate seamlessly into daily routines.Because the system is always present but never judgmental, engagement remains high even among individuals with multiple prior treatment attempts.“The technology doesn’t shame, pressure, or disappear, Carroll added,"It learns, waits, responds, and adjusts. That’s what ambient systems do—they work with the environment instead of demanding attention.”A New Direction for Addiction RecoveryAmbient Care represents a shift away from reactive models that ask, “What happened?” toward predictive systems that quietly ask, “What’s changing?”By combining AI, machine learning, behavioral science, and human clinical oversight, Orbiit is redefining how recovery support is delivered—moving it from isolated moments of care into a continuous, adaptive ecosystem.About Orbiit Services Inc.Orbiit Services Inc. develops the Orbiit Recovery Ecosystem, an AI-powered platform delivering Ambient Care for addiction and behavioral health. The company’s mission is to improve recovery outcomes by embedding intelligent, adaptive support into everyday life—enhancing professional care while restoring trust, dignity, and connection.Interviews and comments from Bert Carroll, CTO, and Dan Francis, CEO, can be scheduled by texting your request to SUDF News at 706-531-6286Media Contact:Dan Francis, CEOOrbiit Services Inc.danfrancis@myorbiit.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.