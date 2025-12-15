Kodiak Hub Named in ProcureTech100 2025 for 4th Year in a Row

Kodiak Hub - ProcureTech100 2025 Kodiak Hub Logo White Kodiak Hub Logo Black

A panel of 40 judges picked by Art of Procurement, has recognized Kodiak Hub in the Supplier Management category.

STOCKHOLM, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kodiak Hub has been recognized in the 2025/26 ProcureTech100 in the Supplier Management category - marking the fourth consecutive year the company is featured on the list.

Now in its fifth year, the ProcureTech100 celebrates the 100 most pioneering digital procurement solutions that are reshaping how procurement teams work. The 2025/26 list is the first to be curated under the stewardship of Art of Procurement, with a global panel of 40 executive judges representing procurement leaders, innovators, and practitioners.

Malin Schmidt, Founder and CEO of Kodiak Hub, commented:

"I am incredibly proud that Kodiak Hub has been named in the ProcureTech100 for the fourth year in a row in the Supplier Management category by Art of Procurement. Seeing the procuretech landscape grow and evolve at lightning speed, with new solutions emerging every year, makes this recognition even more meaningful. Being highlighted again is a true testament to the dedication, brilliance, and heart of the Kodiak Hub team, as well as the trust and partnership of our customers.

At Kodiak Hub, we started with a bold ambition; to impact global supply chains at scale. And together with our customers, we have shown that it's possible to make more decisions, faster and better than ever before. Every data point has the power to strengthen relationships. Every insight has the power to elevate performance and quality. Every action has the power to shape more resilient and sustainable supply chains. Seeing our SRM Suite help world class procurement teams drive performance, savings, and business growth is what motivates us to keep pushing forward. Thank you to our customers, partners, and our passionate Kodiakians who bring this vision to life every single day."

The official announcement of the 2025/26 ProcureTech100 providers took place during a live webinar on December 9, where Art of Procurement and McKinsey & Company spotlighted the technologies and trends shaping the next generation of digital procurement.



About Kodiak Hub

Kodiak Hub is an AI powered Supplier Relationship Management suite for world class procurement teams operating complex, global supply chains where quality, speed, and performance are business critical. By unifying supplier data into a single source of truth and layering analytics, automation, and actions on top, Kodiak Hub helps Strategic Buyers move from reactive firefighting to proactive performance and growth. Teams use Kodiak Hub to find cost savings, onboard suppliers faster, monitor risk continuously, elevate supplier quality, and improve collaboration to turn their supplier relationships into sustainable business growth.

If you want to learn more about Kodiak Hub, use the link below.

About the ProcureTech100

The ProcureTech100 is an annual, peer-driven program that identifies and celebrates the 100 most pioneering digital procurement solutions worldwide. Now curated in partnership with Art of Procurement, the ProcureTech100 is selected by an independent global judging panel of 40 procurement leaders, technology experts, and investors, following an in-depth review of thousands of digital procurement solutions. The list highlights the providers that are redefining how procurement teams create value across categories such as supplier management, risk, ESG, analytics, sourcing, and more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.