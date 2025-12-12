Submit Release
Mexican National Sentenced to Prison Time

HAMMOND – Esteban Quino-Rosas, 45 years old, of Mexico, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Philip P. Simon after pleading guilty to felony reentry of removed alien, announced Acting United States Attorney M. Scott Proctor.

Esteban Quino-Rosas was sentenced to time served, based upon his detention since September 26, 2025,  followed by 1 year of supervised release. The supervised release term would go into effect should the Defendant remain in, or return to, the United States within that period following expected removal proceedings.

According to documents in the case, Quino-Rosas’ criminal history includes one prior removal from the United States in 2012.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, with assistance from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Emily Morgan.

