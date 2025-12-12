Ohio Man Sentenced for Fentanyl, Methamphetamine Offenses

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Terrance Bradley, 27, of Willoughby Hills, Ohio, was sentenced to 92 months in prison for fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking, announced U.S. Attorney Matthew L. Harvey.

Bradley, also known as “Blade,” was selling counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine in Ohio County, WV. Bradley has a criminal history that includes felonious assault and drug possession.

Bradley will serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carly Nogay prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Ohio Valley Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.