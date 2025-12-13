A user is on the reclaim.org website, which helps people find and reclaim lost funds. The person is holding a stack of papers, related to an asset claim. Reclaim.org statistics for unclaimed money Unclaimed Assets including cash, uncashed checks, insurance payouts and stock sit on a table

Reclaim.org highlights the scale of unclaimed funds and encourages residents to check and begin their claim directly through its public site.

TALLAHASEE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new analysis released by Reclaim.org , a public site focused on unclaimed money programs across the United States, indicates that an estimated 1 in 7 Americans may have unclaimed money currently being held by their state government.These funds often come from dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, insurance payouts, utility refunds, wages, or other financial accounts that lost contact with their owners. When that happens, state agencies hold the money until a valid claim is submitted and approved. In many cases, people never realize they are owed anything, so the funds remain unclaimed for years.Reclaim.org was created to close that awareness and action gap. The site gives residents a straightforward way to check whether they may have unclaimed money in their name and to begin the claim process directly through Reclaim.org’s secure platform.A Widespread Issue With Local ImpactAlthough unclaimed money is a national issue, the effects are felt locally in every state and community. In states like Florida, billions of dollars in unclaimed funds are recorded in custody, much of it tied to individuals who moved, changed jobs, or switched financial institutions.For families and individuals, recovering this money can provide meaningful support. Residents often use recovered funds to cover rent, medical bills, education costs, or everyday expenses, particularly toward the end of the year when budgets are tighter.“Most people do not realize how common this really is,” said a Reclaim.org spokesperson. “When you understand that 1 in 7 Americans may have unclaimed money waiting for them, checking for these funds becomes a basic step in managing your finances, not an exception.”How Reclaim.org Helps Residents Take ActionReclaim.org is designed to move people from awareness to action. Instead of leaving residents to research multiple agencies on their own, the site provides a single starting point where they can:Learn what types of accounts and payments often become unclaimedUnderstand how money ends up being held by their state governmentCheck whether they may have unclaimed money associated with their informationBegin a claim submission through Reclaim.org so their case can move into review under state program rulesThe platform is structured to make the process easier to follow, especially for residents who may not be familiar with government procedures or financial terminology. Reclaim.org provides guidance at each step so people understand what information may be needed, what to expect as their claim is reviewed, and how the process typically moves forward.As more residents reclaim money that belongs to them, those funds return to local communities in the form of spending, saving, and investing. That activity supports households and also contributes to broader economic health.A Call for Greater AwarenessWith billions of dollars in unclaimed funds recorded across the country, Reclaim.org is encouraging residents to take a moment to check whether any money may be owed to them. Life events such as moving, changing employers, closing accounts, or updating contact information can all lead to funds being separated from their owners.“Unclaimed money is not a windfall. It is money that already belongs to people,” the spokesperson said. “Reclaim.org exists to make it easier for residents to find out if they are affected and to start the process of reclaiming what is theirs.”About Reclaim.orgReclaim.org is a public information and claim submission website that helps residents understand and navigate the unclaimed money process in the United States. The platform allows people to check whether they may have unclaimed funds being held by their state government and to begin the claim process through a guided, secure experience. Reclaim.org is focused on transparency, awareness, and helping individuals and families reclaim money that belongs to them.For more information, visit Reclaim.org.

