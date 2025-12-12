MDC sets deer and turkey hunting dates for 2026-2027 seasons

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) recently set turkey and deer hunting dates for the 2026-2027 seasons. The hunting dates were approved by the Missouri Conservation Commission at its Dec. 12 open meeting at MDC headquarters in Jefferson City.

The Commission also gave final approval to regulation changes that will reduce the nonresident harvest limit from two bearded turkeys in the spring to a single bearded bird in the spring. Non-resident landowners will maintain a harvest limit of two bearded birds with only one allowed to be harvested during the first seven days of the season.

2026 Spring and Fall Turkey Hunting Dates

Spring Youth Portion: April 11-12

Regular Spring Turkey Season: April 20 through May 10

Fall Archery Turkey Portion: Sept. 15 through Nov. 13 and Nov. 25 through Jan. 15, 2027

Fall Firearms Turkey Portion: Oct. 1-31 (in open counties)

2026-2027 Archery Deer Hunting Dates

Sept. 15 through Nov. 13 and Nov. 25 through Jan. 15, 2027

2026-2027 Firearms Deer Hunting Dates

Firearms Early Antlerless Portion: Oct. 9-11 (in open counties)

Firearms Early Youth Portion: Oct. 24-25*

Firearms November Portion: Nov. 14-24

Firearms Late Youth Portion: Nov. 27-29

Firearms Late Antlerless Portion: Dec. 5-13 (in open counties)

Firearms Alternative Methods Portion: Dec. 26, 2026-Jan. 5, 2027

*The Commission approved changes to allow the early youth portion to be moved one week earlier in years when it overlaps with Halloween.

Detailed information on the upcoming seasons and portions, managed hunts, and conservation area regulations will be included in the MDC 2026 Spring Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet and the MDC 2026 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available closer to the seasons. The booklets will be available where permits are sold and online at mdc.mo.gov.