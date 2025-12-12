Ghostwriting Company Redefines Memoir Publishing Through Live Writing Sessions

Amanda Botfeld, founder of Finally Get Your Book Done, a memoir ghostwriting service that uses live writing sessions to help clients complete their books.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A memoir ghostwriting company is redefining how personal stories are turned into published books by replacing traditional, behind-the-scenes writing with a live, collaborative process. Finally Get Your Book Done (FGYBD) pairs clients with professional writers for guided writing sessions conducted over Zoom. During these sessions, clients verbally share their life stories while the writer captures, structures, and refines the manuscript in real time.The approach blends oral history, memoir development, and professional ghostwriting, offering an alternative to conventional methods that often rely on questionnaires, long drafting cycles, and extended periods without client involvement.While interest in memoir publishing continues to grow, industry observers note that many aspiring authors struggle to complete their books due to time constraints, emotional difficulty, or discomfort with writing. FGYBD’s live-session model is designed to address those barriers directly.“People don’t fail to finish memoirs because they lack stories,” said David Roberts, Director of Client Experience at Finally Get Your Book Done. “They fail because writing is not how they naturally process memory. Talking is.”The service is primarily geared toward women who want to document personal histories, family legacies, or life transitions without outsourcing their voice or navigating the isolation of writing alone. Clients remain actively involved throughout the process and review all written material before it is finalized. Finally Get Your Book Done works with clients across the United States and internationally and offers full support from manuscript development through editing, formatting, and publishing preparation.For more information, visit finallygetyourbookdone.comFor press, contact David Roberts, Director of Client Experience, Finally Get Your Book Done: david@finallygetyourbookdone.com

