New Book “The Vampire Strategy” Launches in Limited Signed Edition

The Vampire Strategy: How Predators, Their Enablers, and the Elitists Who Empower Them Destroy Your World.

Only 1,500 Personally Signed Copies Available Until December 31, 2025

I wanted to offer this book first to readers who share a concern for cultural change and an appreciation for monster stories as profound metaphors.” — Rune Alger

EAGLE, ID, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rune Alger, an independent researcher specializing in the intersections of folklore, literature, psychology, and cultural evolution, today announced the early access release of his new book, The Vampire Strategy: How Predators, Their Enablers, and the Elitists Who Empower Them Destroy Your World. The digital edition is now available exclusively through the author's website, TheVampireStrategy.com, in EPUB format compatible with major e-readers and platforms.

This early access version offers readers immediate insight into Alger's core thesis: a small subset of predatory individuals, and their enablers, common across all societies, are allowed to cause a disproportionate amount of harm when anti-cultural beliefs, propagated by elitists, create fertile ground for those individuals to operate. Drawing on centuries of vampire folklore and literature as symbolic lenses, the book connects these ancient narratives to modern psychological patterns and societal challenges, providing a serious yet hopeful analysis grounded in evidence.

Early purchasers who buy by December 31, 2025 will receive a personally signed, single-user licensed edition. Priced accessibly for this limited release, the EPUB edition allows seamless reading on devices from Kindle to Apple Books.

Visit TheVampireStrategy.com to purchase and download the early access digital edition today.

