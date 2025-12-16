Fairhaven Post and Parcel Reminds Community to Drop Off Toys for Tots Donations by December 20

Fairhaven Post and Parcel's Logo.

Fairhaven Post and Parcel, an official Toys for Tots drop-off location, is reminding the community to stop by with donations by December 20.

BELLINGHAM, WA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fairhaven Post and Parcel, a long trusted resource for packing and shipping in the Fairhaven neighborhood in Bellingham, is officially serving as a Toys for Tots drop-off location this holiday season. The team is reminding community members to stop by the store to donate toys for families in need by December 20.

As a longstanding local business, Fairhaven Post and Parcel is committed to supporting its community and is happy to be an official Toys for Tots drop-off location this year. Toys collected at the store will be distributed for the Toys for Tots program to families throughout the area, ensuring each donation directly supports a local family in need.

“The holiday season can be difficult,” said David McCallum, Owner of Fairhaven Post and Parcel. “We’re proud to partner with Toys for Tots to help bring joy to children here in the Fairhaven neighborhood and throughout Bellingham.”

Community members are encouraged to stop by the Fairhaven location to donate toys. From action figures to books and backpacks, every contribution helps brighten the holiday season for children in need and brings comfort to local families. Fairhaven Post and Parcel will be accepting donations through December 20 during regular business hours.

In addition to supporting Toys for Tots, Fairhaven Post and Parcel offers a range of services, including shipping through major carriers, printing and copying services, private mailbox rental, and custom packaging. As a locally owned small businesses, the team aims to provide convenient and reliable solutions while staying involved in the community they serve.

Fairhaven Post and Parcel invites their neighbors to drop off any donations for Toys for Tots before December 20 at 1050 Larrabee Ave #104, Bellingham, WA 98225. For more information about available services, visit www.postandparcel.com.

About Fairhaven Post and Parcel

Fairhaven Post and Parcel is a pack and ship store providing services to the community since 1991. The store is proud to offer trusted shipping, along with mailbox rentals, custom packing, copy and print, and more business services.

