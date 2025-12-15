REMSleep Completes Critical Infrastructure Milestones Ahead of Q1 2026 Commercial Push

REMSleep Holdings Inc. DeltaWave™ CPAP mask system The highly praised the REMSleep Holdings DeltaWave™ CPAP mask system Expereince all night comfort with the REMSleep Holdings DeltaWave™ CPAP mask system.

Company Activates Nationwide Sales Network, Implements Enterprise Systems, and Finalizes Product Portfolio Following Months of Strategic Investment



The October press release mentioned some of these pieces, but honestly, we've been so focused on execution that we haven't communicated the progress well. That changes now.” — Tom Wood

BLACKSHEAR, GA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REMSleep Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: RMSL), developer of the FDA-cleared DeltaWave™ CPAP mask system, today provided shareholders with an operational update on the infrastructure investments completed throughout Q4 2025—work that positions the company for accelerated commercialization in early 2026.

After nearly four years navigating FDA clearance and product development, REMSleep spent the past quarter building the operational backbone required to support nationwide distribution. That work is now substantially complete.

"We've been heads-down for months," said Thomas Wood, CEO and founder of REMSleep. "The October press release mentioned some of these pieces, but honestly, we've been so focused on execution that we haven't communicated the progress well. That changes now."

The infrastructure buildout addressed what Jeff Marshall, REMSleep's operations manager, called "the bottleneck problem." Sales representatives couldn't aggressively pursue large orders without the full product ecosystem in place. That ecosystem is now operational.

What's Been Completed:

REMSleep activated a contracted nationwide sales force covering 48 states through a combination of two regional rep groups and 11 independent representatives. The team went live in mid-October and has been conducting product demonstrations and building relationships with DME providers, physicians, and sleep labs.

On the back end, the company implemented WinWeb, an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system that went live this week. The platform provides end-to-end inventory management, order processing, customer relationship tracking, and full chain-of-custody documentation—critical for medical device compliance and scalability.

The company also finalized its replacement parts portfolio. DeltaWave's unique design requires five distinct SKU configurations to match reimbursement and replenishment schedules. Manufacturing of these components is complete, with inventory currently in transit to REMSleep's U.S. fulfillment operations.

Additionally, REMSleep submitted applications to the Pricing, Data Analysis, and Coding (PDAC) contractor for all replacement part codes—a requirement for DME providers to streamline insurance reimbursement and audit protection. These applications are currently under review.

The Timing Question:

Wood acknowledged the delay between the October announcement and today's update. "We said inventory had arrived back then, and technically it had—but only partial inventory. The sales team needed the full lineup to really go after this market. We've learned that underpromising and overdelivering beats the alternative."

The October release also noted ongoing work on instructional videos and sales collateral. Those materials are now complete and in the hands of the sales force and available on the newly rebranded and modernized website.

Early Market Response:

While REMSleep has deliberately kept a low profile during this buildout phase, early indicators suggest the product is finding traction. During the soft launch, early adopting customers who added DeltaWave to their offerings are placing repeat orders. One provider, has reported zero returns across its initial 70-unit deployment—an unusually strong retention signal in a category where mask fit failures are common.

"We're not talking about massive volume yet," Wood said. "But when customers reorder without returns, that tells you the product works and is gaining patient preference. Now it's about scaling that up."

What's Next:

With infrastructure in place, REMSleep is positioning for what Marshall described as a "full release" in Q1 2026. The company is targeting sustainable monthly volumes in the 1,500-1,600 unit range that will provide operational cash flow while the broader marketing and distribution strategy unfolds.

The company also has a second 510(k) application under FDA review, submitted in early December, which would expand DeltaWave's indicated use beyond traditional CPAP therapy to include BiPAP and other positive pressure ventilation applications, as well as institutional single-patient use. A decision is expected by early January.

REMSleep will continue providing operational updates on a regular basis as commercialization ramps through the first quarter.

About REMSleep Holdings, Inc.

REMSleep Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: RMSL) is a medical device company focused on improving outcomes for patients requiring positive airway pressure therapy. The company's DeltaWave™ system is FDA-cleared and designed to address common compliance challenges in CPAP therapy through its patented interface technology.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including but not limited to the timing of regulatory reviews, manufacturing and supply chain timelines, market acceptance of the DeltaWave system, and the company's ability to scale operations. REMSleep undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

