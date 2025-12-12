Over $43M in FAST NY Grants Awarded

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that more than $43 million has been awarded to upgrade five sites for competitive industry use under the Focused Attraction of Shovel-Ready Tracts New York grant program. FAST NY is designed to prepare and develop sites across the state to jumpstart New York’s shovel-readiness and increase its attractiveness to large employers and high-tech manufacturing companies. The program, administered by Empire State Development, helps to diversify New York State’s economy by supporting site improvements that encourage new investments to grow businesses and create jobs. Since its inception, FAST NY has awarded more than $326 million to 39 sites located throughout Upstate New York. Governor Hochul secured an additional $100 million in the FY2026 Executive Budget to expand the FAST NY program and build on its successes.

“Through FAST NY, we are effectively promoting manufacturing and bringing good-paying jobs to communities across Upstate New York,” Governor Hochul said. “Leading companies are choosing to come to New York because of our top-tier workforce, and the added attraction of plentiful shovel-ready sites makes our state a destination for world-class businesses seeking to expand their operations here.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “New York State is actively building its future with the full and focused support of Governor Hochul and in partnership with local agencies. We are developing even more shovel-ready sites throughout Upstate New York, investing in the infrastructure needed for high-tech industries to create a strong economic ecosystem that drives sustainable growth and good-paying jobs for New Yorkers.”

Round 7 Awardees:

Village of Maybrook, Orange County – $25.48 million: This infrastructure improvement project will allow for the development of the Switchyard Terminal for Economic and Advanced Manufacturing (STEAM) Rail & Business Park at the long- vacant Maybrook Rail Yard. The grant will fund infrastructure installation, improvements and expansions set to benefit roads, water, sewer, and drainage infrastructure. The result will be six building-pad sites accessible via the existing Middletown, New Jersey, rail line. Strategically located just 75 miles from New York City, these infrastructure upgrades will present the Village with the opportunity to catalyze the regional economy by attracting strategic industries and achieve the goal of establishing an economic hub to become a key facet of the New York manufacturing ecosystem.

This infrastructure improvement project will allow for the development of the Switchyard Terminal for Economic and Advanced Manufacturing (STEAM) Rail & Business Park at the long- vacant Maybrook Rail Yard. The grant will fund infrastructure installation, improvements and expansions set to benefit roads, water, sewer, and drainage infrastructure. The result will be six building-pad sites accessible via the existing Middletown, New Jersey, rail line. Strategically located just 75 miles from New York City, these infrastructure upgrades will present the Village with the opportunity to catalyze the regional economy by attracting strategic industries and achieve the goal of establishing an economic hub to become a key facet of the New York manufacturing ecosystem. Fulton County Industrial Development Agency – $8.99 million: This infrastructure improvement project will allow for adaptive reuse and revitalization of Tryon Technology Park, a former NYS Juvenile Correctional Facility in Perth. Funding for this project will be used for upgrades to the water pump station and mains, upgrades to the wastewater pumps and force mains, demolition and earthwork. The project will prepare the 220-acre site for further development of up to four buildings ranging in size from 150,000 to 1.3 million square feet for manufacturing companies looking to locate in the area. Infrastructure upgrades included in this project will allow the Tryon Technology Park to tap into abundant water and wastewater capacities, making this site uniquely positioned to attract strategic agribusiness, food processing, and life science investment.

This infrastructure improvement project will allow for adaptive reuse and revitalization of Tryon Technology Park, a former NYS Juvenile Correctional Facility in Perth. Funding for this project will be used for upgrades to the water pump station and mains, upgrades to the wastewater pumps and force mains, demolition and earthwork. The project will prepare the 220-acre site for further development of up to four buildings ranging in size from 150,000 to 1.3 million square feet for manufacturing companies looking to locate in the area. Infrastructure upgrades included in this project will allow the Tryon Technology Park to tap into abundant water and wastewater capacities, making this site uniquely positioned to attract strategic agribusiness, food processing, and life science investment. Herkimer County Industrial Development Agency – $7.9 million: This infrastructure improvement project will allow for key infrastructure upgrades needed at the Central New York Business Center to offer a shovel-ready industrial site for advanced manufacturing. Funds will be used to upgrade 2,000 feet of the Higby Road gas main, construction of an onsite water tank for fire protection, new turn lanes and traffic signals, plus demolition, grading, stormwater, and utility extensions. The site offers access to two million gallons per day in excess water capacity and 2.6 million gallons per day in excess wastewater capacity available in the district. Central New York Business Center is strategically located in the Town of Frankfort, near major highways and other industrial development and, once complete, it will deliver an industry-ready site that will attract advanced manufacturers, create jobs, and expand New York’s manufacturing economy.

This infrastructure improvement project will allow for key infrastructure upgrades needed at the Central New York Business Center to offer a shovel-ready industrial site for advanced manufacturing. Funds will be used to upgrade 2,000 feet of the Higby Road gas main, construction of an onsite water tank for fire protection, new turn lanes and traffic signals, plus demolition, grading, stormwater, and utility extensions. The site offers access to two million gallons per day in excess water capacity and 2.6 million gallons per day in excess wastewater capacity available in the district. Central New York Business Center is strategically located in the Town of Frankfort, near major highways and other industrial development and, once complete, it will deliver an industry-ready site that will attract advanced manufacturers, create jobs, and expand New York’s manufacturing economy. Advance Albany County Alliance Local Development Corporation – $500,000: This pre-development project will allow for shovel-ready advancement of the Al Tech Advanced Manufacturing Campus. Funds will be used to recruit an engineering firm to develop a Master Engineering Plan, complete a SEQR and GEIS Survey, evaluate the site’s utility infrastructure (water, sewer, gas, stormwater, telecommunication), plan site prep for demolition of legacy structures, and work with National Grid on the development of substation design and engineering. The funding will provide future developers with valuable information and support a future Brownfield Cleanup Program (BCP) tax credit application. This scope of work represents an important step in the redevelopment of this site back into productive use. The project will expedite the site’s shovel-readiness and improve speed to market for future developers, ultimately supporting the creation of high-quality jobs for the Town of Colonie, and building the region’s industrial capacity.

This pre-development project will allow for shovel-ready advancement of the Al Tech Advanced Manufacturing Campus. Funds will be used to recruit an engineering firm to develop a Master Engineering Plan, complete a SEQR and GEIS Survey, evaluate the site’s utility infrastructure (water, sewer, gas, stormwater, telecommunication), plan site prep for demolition of legacy structures, and work with National Grid on the development of substation design and engineering. The funding will provide future developers with valuable information and support a future Brownfield Cleanup Program (BCP) tax credit application. This scope of work represents an important step in the redevelopment of this site back into productive use. The project will expedite the site’s shovel-readiness and improve speed to market for future developers, ultimately supporting the creation of high-quality jobs for the Town of Colonie, and building the region’s industrial capacity. Erie County – $500,000: This pre-development project will allow for shovel-ready advancement of engineering services associated with the implementation of sewer and wastewater capacity improvements through the Elma Pumping Station and force main upgrades project. Funding will be used for design and permitting work required to advance the engineering design of the project, thus preparing the corridor for implementation. These infrastructure improvements would more than double the wastewater capacity for the corridor and support the growth of industries with the creation of jobs in advanced manufacturing in the Town of Elma.

First announced in February 2022, FAST NY helps to diversify New York State’s economy while generating new investments for businesses, communities and job creation. Following an initial commitment of $200 million, Governor Hochul subsequently secured an additional $100 million for FAST NY in both the FY25 and FY26 State Budgets for a total of $400 million. FAST NY has attracted or expanded the presence in New York State for companies such as fairlife, Chobani, Edwards Vacuum, Siemens Mobility and Oxbo. These companies will invest over $2.2 billion and create nearly 3,000 jobs.

FAST NY grants are awarded for pre-development activities and infrastructure investments to develop sites that will attract many eligible industries, including high-tech manufacturing, semiconductors, clean-tech renewable energy, life sciences, agribusiness, optics, transportation equipment, materials processing, industrial machinery manufacturing and other advanced manufacturing. These sites can also be used for interstate distribution and logistics. For more information, or to apply for a FAST NY grant, visit esd.ny.gov/fast-ny.

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, “When manufacturing left the Capital Region and Upstate New York communities decades ago, it primarily hurt working people's ability to get a meaningful, good-paying job and get ahead. With the FAST NY program, we're investing in the future of the Capital Region's manufacturing industry and bringing it back with workforce development aimed at advanced manufacturing industries. Connecting our workforce and families to advanced manufacturing opportunities will change lives, create new career paths and opportunities, and ensure our communities aren't just ready for the economy of tomorrow but able to capitalize on it as well. Today's announcement of $500,000 brings us closer to that goal, and by investing in true shovel-ready sites at the Al Tech Advanced Manufacturing Campus here in Albany, we’re accelerating growth in advanced manufacturing, strengthening our regional competitiveness, and laying the groundwork for thousands of future jobs across our Capital Region. I want to thank Governor Hochul and Empire State Development for their commitment to building out the infrastructure that high-growth industries demand, and for ensuring the Capital Region is ready to seize the next generation of economic opportunity.”

Village of Maybrook Mayor Dennis Leahy said, “For many years, the Maybrook Rail Yard has symbolized both great promise and missed opportunity. Today, through Governor Hochul’s leadership and the FAST NY program, we take a transformative step forward. The State’s $25 million investment will redevelop this long-idle property into the Switchyard Terminal for Economic and Advanced Manufacturing, establishing shovel-ready sites that will attract innovative employers and expand economic opportunity for Maybrook and Orange County. With our infrastructure revitalized, the Village is prepared to assume its role as a regional economic center, and we extend our sincere appreciation for the State’s partnership in building a stronger, more prosperous future.”

Herkimer County Chairman Peter J. Campione said, "We are grateful to Governor Hochul for this significant investment in the Central New York Business Center. This funding will allow us to complete essential infrastructure upgrades that prepare the site for advanced manufacturing, drive job creation, and strengthen the region’s economic future. We appreciate the Governor’s continued support and commitment to growing New York’s manufacturing economy.”

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York’s chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state’s 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.