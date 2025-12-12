A Men’s Fragrance House Quietly Gaining International Traction

Vach Cittoni Logo

Vach Cittoni. Home grown in Edmonton, Alberta Canada is hitting the world wide fragrance market.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While luxury fragrance is typically associated with Europe and major U.S. cities, a men’s fragrance startup based in Edmonton is beginning to make its mark internationally.

Vach Cittoni is an online-first men’s fragrance house, producing extrait de parfum at a 28% concentration and shipping to customers across Canada, the United States, and international markets. Operating as a self-funded small business, the brand focuses on small-batch production, premium fragrance oils, and controlled growth rather than mass-market scale.

Built and headquartered in Edmonton, Vach Cittoni competes in a category traditionally dominated by long-established fragrance houses. All branding, creative direction, and business operations remain rooted locally, while the customer base continues to expand globally.

> “This started as a small idea built in Edmonton,” says founder Vach Cittoni. “I didn’t come from a fragrance background. It was about learning the craft, refining the product, and building something I’d be proud to put my name on.”

As an entrepreneur-led startup, the brand has taken a deliberate approach — prioritizing product quality and consistency while gradually gaining traction in international markets.

Vach Cittoni currently sells exclusively online, with future plans to expand into physical retail locations as the business grows. In addition, the brand is preparing to release Wisdom, its next men’s fragrance, scheduled to launch in the coming weeks.

For consumers interested in men’s grooming, fragrance, and independent luxury brands, Vach Cittoni represents a new fragrance house emerging from Canada and entering the global market on its own terms.



About Vach Cittoni

Vach Cittoni is a men’s fragrance house producing high-concentration extrait de parfum. Operating as an online-first brand, the company focuses on small-batch production, premium ingredients, and craftsmanship-driven growth while serving customers worldwide.



