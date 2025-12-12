Attorney General Jeff Jackson Statement on AI Executive Order

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, December 12, 2025

Contact: nahmed@ncdoj.gov

919-538-2809

RALEIGH – Attorney General Jeff Jackson released the following statement after the president signed an executive order on Thursday that claims to block state laws on artificial intelligence.

“If Congress wants a national framework for AI, it should pass one.

“This executive order gets the sequence backward – it tries to block state protections now, based on the hope that Congress might act later. But Congress has had years to address this in a serious way, and it hasn’t.

“To its credit, North Carolina’s General Assembly put basic safeguards in place. Republicans and Democrats in other states did the same to protect people from abusers, scammers, and robocallers. Wiping out those types of laws before any national replacement exists is a massive risk because if Congress does nothing – which it often does – we could end up with zero safeguards against AI abuse.

“Yes, America needs to lead on AI, and overregulation has risks. But there’s also a big risk in stripping states of their ability to defend people from the real abuses already happening with this technology. Don’t handcuff the states before Congress does its job.

“Let’s see Congress actually pass a national AI framework, then let’s talk.”

###