Kate Bray Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kate Bray, founder of Reb Relief, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where she shares how her personal battle with endometriosis, postpartum pain, and dismissal in the medical system led her to create a rebellious women’s health brand reshaping how we talk about periods, pain, and pelvic health.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Bray explores how a homemade sewn-together heating pad evolved into a patented product, how getting fired, blocked on Kickstarter, and even banned from a Shark Tank casting call became plot twists instead of dead ends, and why she believes flipping your mindset around obstacles is the key to resilience and comeback.“My hope, before I leave earth, is to contribute to the cure of endometriosis—and to make sure women never feel crazy for believing their pain is real,” said Bray.Kate’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/kate-bray

