Request for Applications - RiverSmart Homes Landscaping Installation Program
DOEE seeks an eligible entity to: (1) install green infrastructure (GI) on private residential properties in the District of Columbia; (2) inspect existing GI to ensure function and design; (3) train and certify local landscaping businesses in the installation of rain gardens and BayScapes; (4) educate residents about stormwater issues and how to manage these issues; (5) provide GI maintenance services and information; (6) distribute incentives or rebates for GI installations; and (7) manage RiverSmart Ambassadors. The amount available for the project is $2,170,000.
A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:
Download from the Attachments below.
Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY26-WPD-882” in the subject line.
The deadline for application submissions is January 20, 2026.
The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 pm. on the date the application is due.
Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grants:
-Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;
-Faith-based organizations; and
-Universities/educational institutions.
For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected]
Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.