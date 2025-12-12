Request for Applications - RiverSmart Homes Landscaping Installation Program

DOEE seeks an eligible entity to: (1) install green infrastructure (GI) on private residential properties in the District of Columbia; (2) inspect existing GI to ensure function and design; (3) train and certify local landscaping businesses in the installation of rain gardens and BayScapes; (4) educate residents about stormwater issues and how to manage these issues; (5) provide GI maintenance services and information; (6) distribute incentives or rebates for GI installations; and (7) manage RiverSmart Ambassadors. The amount available for the project is $2,170,000.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY26-WPD-882” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is January 20, 2026.

The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 pm. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grants:

-Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;

-Faith-based organizations; and

-Universities/educational institutions.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected]

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.