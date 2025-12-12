Grand Opening: Tech Hospital Brings Comprehensive Tech Support to Orange Park

Hands-on tech support by Apple-certified technicians.

ORANGE PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tech Hospital Empowers Orange Park Community with Comprehensive Tech Support at New Store OpeningTech Hospital, a community-focused leader in device repairs and personalized tech support, today announced the grand opening of its sixth Florida location at 410 Blanding Blvd, STE 13, Orange Park, FL 32073, officially opening on December 16, 2025.As technology becomes more essential—and more overwhelming—Tech Hospital is expanding its mission to make everyday tech support more accessible for families, seniors, and local businesses. The new Orange Park store will provide fast repairs, hands-on assistance, and expert guidance to help residents troubleshoot, understand, and confidently navigate their digital devices.Comprehensive Services for Everyday Tech NeedsResidents will have access to a full suite of services, including:- Expert Repairs & Troubleshooting – Fast fixes for smartphones, watches, game consoles, laptops, tablets, and more. Whether it’s a cracked screen, battery issue, or hardware failure, Tech Hospital’s technicians deliver reliable solutions.- Software & Network Support – Help with software upgrades, email issues, printer setups, Wi-Fi troubleshooting, and cyber security improvements.- Shopping & Savings – Certified preowned devices with warranties, plus affordable cables, accessories, and essential tech gear.- Device Protection Plans – Through AKKO, customers can access affordable coverage for accidental damage, loss, theft, breakdowns, and more.Opening Month: Free Community ProgramsTo celebrate the opening, Tech Hospital Orange Park is launching two free community initiatives throughout the opening month:- Free Diagnostic Scans & Virus Checks on any phone, tablet, or laptop—helping residents identify issues early to prevent bigger problems.- Complimentary Fraud-Prevention Workshops for local schools and retirement communities, teaching practical skills to spot scams, strengthen passwords, and keep devices secure.“These initiatives reflect our commitment to being more than a repair shop,” said owners Romano Imerini and Barry Le Roux. “Technology should enhance lives, not complicate them. Orange Park families and seniors deserve a trusted resource they can count on—whether they’re fixing a glitchy laptop, upgrading a system, or trading in for a newer device. Our mission is to make tech support simple, safe, and stress-free.”Grand Opening Event — December 16The grand opening will feature a Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony on December 16 at 1:00 p.m., with refreshments, tech talks, demonstrations, and local partners in attendance.Residents can join the excitement online by following @techhospital_usa on Instagram for giveaways and opening-week announcements.Media InvitationMedia are invited to attend the ribbon cutting, tour the new store, interview the owners and technicians, and experience the services firsthand.Please RSVP to: Ingrid Saffy – VP Marketing & StrategyEmail: ingrid@techhospital.usPhone: (904) 840-4700Tech Hospital keeps the Orange Park community connected year-round—from back-to-school device tune-ups to holiday tech setup, repairs, upgrades, and proactive digital safety support.For more information or to schedule assistance, visit www.thetechhospital.us or call (904) 842-6483.About Tech HospitalTech Hospital is much more than a repair store. With six locations across Florida, Tech Hospital provides expert smartphone and computer repairs, data recovery, virus removal, certified preowned devices with warranty, and personalized tech support from Apple-certified technicians. The company is committed to making technology accessible, secure, and stress-free for the communities it serves.Media Contact:Ingrid Saffy – VP Marketing & StrategyPhone: (904) 840-4700Email: ingrid@techhospital.usWebsite: www.techhospital.us

