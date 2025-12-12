Mangal Analytics and Research Consulting Wins The Economic Times Now Award for Excellence in Growth Advisory&Consulting

MARC Glocal Team

PANJIM, GOA, INDIA, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mangal Analytics and Research Consulting (MARC), a leading business growth advisory firm, has been honoured with the prestigious ET Now Award for “Excellence in Growth Advisory & Consulting” at the Economic Times' ET Now Business Conclave & Awards 2025.This recognition marks a significant milestone for MARC and underscores the measurable impact the firm continues to deliver for clients across industries.“This award is a proud testament to our commitment to driving sustainable growth and strategic transformation for businesses worldwide,” said Ashutosh (Ashu) Kharangate, Founder of MARC. “We look forward to collaborating with more organizations and bringing our award-winning expertise to their growth journeys.”About MARCFounded by Ashutosh Kharangate, former PwC Transaction Advisory professional and current Chairman of the MSME Cell at the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry, MARC has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses seeking strategic growth. Headquartered in Goa, with PAN-India presence and the United States, MARC brings together 15 years of cross-industry expertise, a team with Big 4 and multinational experience, and strong global partnerships.Core Services are Market Research and Feasibility Studies , Business Analytics, M&A advisory with due diligence expertise, Process audits, SOP development, and ERP optimization and Internationalization support.With a proven track record of enabling organizations to scale sustainably, MARC continues to be at the forefront of business advisory and consulting excellence.

