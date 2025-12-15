Billings Medical Assistant School to Debut Local 18-Week Program This Winter

Billings Medical Assistant School GameDay Mens Health

Graduates will be prepared for entry-level roles across physician practices, clinics, and hospitals in Billings.

BILLINGS, MT, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Classes will be held at 993 S 24th St West, Suite A, Billings, MT. Graduates will be prepared for entry-level roles across physician practices, clinics, and hospitals in Billings.Billings Medical Assistant School will open this winter, bringing a 18-week medical assistant program to Suite A, Billings with a mix of classroom and hands-on clinical training.“Our goal is to provide students with an affordable and practical way to enter healthcare while meeting the growing need for medical assistants across Suite A, Billings,” said Billings Medical Assistant School’s Program Manager.Billings Medical Assistant School emphasizes affordability with flexible payment options that help learners finish without long-term debt. Small cohorts and instructor feedback keep learning personal and fast-paced.The curriculum spans patient care, clinical procedures, and front-office essentials like scheduling and EHRs.“We’re thrilled to bring our program to Billings, and by offering an accessible, hands-on approach to training, we’re helping students achieve their career goals while also supporting the healthcare needs of their community,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege “High quality medical assistants are the backbone of efficient, patient-centered care,” said Jon Benson, owner of Gameday Men’s Health, the school's externship partner. “By opening our clinic for hands-on training, we’re investing directly in the next generation of healthcare professionals.”Learn more at https://billingsmedicalassistant.com/ . Limited seats are available.About Billings Medical Assistant SchoolBillings Medical Assistant School provides students with the skills and training necessary to start a career in healthcare. Through accelerated, hands-on instruction, students complete their training in approximately 18 weeks and graduate ready to enter the workforce as medical assistants. The school is located at 993 S 24th St West, Suite A, Billings, MT.About GameDay Men's Health Gameday Men’s Health is a patient-focused men’s health clinic in Cottonwood Heights dedicated to helping men optimize their energy, confidence, and long-term wellbeing. Their clinic combines advanced diagnostics, personalized treatment protocols, and a world-class patient experience to deliver fast, measurable results.With on-site lab testing, same-day treatment options, and a highly trained clinical team, they make high-quality hormone optimization and men’s health care simple, accessible, and effective. As part of the nation’s largest men’s health network, Gameday brings proven systems and medical expertise to our local community while maintaining the personalized service of a locally owned practice.“This program gives students real clinical experience without student loan debt, and it strengthens the local workforce at a time when demand for skilled medical staff is only growing. It’s a win for patients, a win for the community, and a win for the future of healthcare.”About ZollegeZollege was founded in 2010 with the mission of making education more accessible and affordable. Today, Zollege partners with healthcare practices nationwide to operate over 140 campuses. Each year, Zollege helps around 8,000 students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in dental and medical assisting.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.