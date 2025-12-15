Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Growth Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Share

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market to Surpass $1,978 billion in 2029. Within the broader Transport Services industry, which is expected to be $11,795 billion by 2029, the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market is estimated to account for nearly 17% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the third-party logistics (3PL) global market in 2029, valued at $694,788 million. The market is expected to grow from $416,202 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the increasing technological advancements and increasing e-commerce industry.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the third-party logistics (3PL) global market in 2029, valued at $647,715 million. The market is expected to grow from $379,078 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the rising expectations for fast and flexible delivery and rising new technologies.

What will be Largest Segment in the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market in 2029?

The third-party logistics (3PL) market is segmented by service type into dedicated contract carriage, domestic transportation management, international transportation management, warehousing and distribution and other service types. The domestic transportation management market will be the largest segment of the third-party logistics (3PL) market segmented by service type, accounting for 37% or $736,462 million of the total in 2029. The domestic transportation management market will be supported by increasing demand for optimized freight movement within national boundaries, rising fuel costs driving the need for efficient logistics planning, advancements in digital freight brokerage platforms, growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) for route optimization, expansion of retail and e-commerce sectors requiring faster deliveries, enhanced visibility and tracking solutions and government initiatives to modernize transportation infrastructure.

The third-party logistics (3PL) market is segmented by mode of transport into railways, roadways, waterways and airways. The roadways market will be the largest segment of the third-party logistics (3PL) market segmented by mode of transport, accounting for 41% or $801,667 million of the total in 2029. The roadways market will be supported by the expansion of express delivery services, increasing demand for flexible and door-to-door transportation, rising adoption of electric and autonomous trucks, advancements in telematics and fleet management solutions, growth in cross-border trucking operations, government policies supporting highway expansions and the increasing reliance on road transport for last-mile delivery solutions. Many countries possess extensive highway networks that enable the efficient movement of goods across cities, states and borders, positioning road transportation as the preferred choice for logistics providers.

The third-party logistics (3PL) market is segmented by end-use industry into manufacturing, retail, healthcare, automotive and other industries. The manufacturing market will be the largest segment of the third-party logistics (3PL) market segmented by end-use industry, accounting for 25% or $486,240 million of the total in 2029. The manufacturing market will be supported by increasing demand for just-in-time (JIT) supply chain solutions, rising adoption of lean manufacturing practices, advancements in predictive analytics for inventory management, growing integration of automation in supply chains, expanding industrial production driving demand for efficient logistics, increasing reliance on third-party logistics providers for inbound and outbound freight and government initiatives promoting industrial growth and export-oriented manufacturing.

What is the expected CAGR for the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the third-party logistics (3PL) market leading up to 2029 is 10%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global third-party logistics (3PL) market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape industrial quality assurance, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics operations worldwide.

Rise In Cross-Border Trade Detection - The rise in cross-border trade will become a key driver of growth in the third-party logistics (3PL) market by 2029. The increase in cross-border trade is due to globalization and the growing demand for diverse products from global markets. Third-party logistics (3PL) providers play a vital role in cross-border trade by streamlining supply chain operations, ensuring regulatory compliance and optimizing transportation. They manage customs clearance, tariffs and documentation, reducing delays and legal risks. Through multimodal transportation options, 3PL firms enhance shipping efficiency while negotiating better freight rates to lower costs. As a result, the rise in cross-border trade is anticipated to contributing to a 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of E-Commerce Industry - The expansion of the e-commerce industry will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the market by 2029. E-commerce is rising due to increased internet penetration, convenience, a growing preference for online shopping and advancements in digital payment systems. Third-party logistics (3PL) providers help e-commerce companies by offering advanced warehousing, inventory management and real-time tracking systems, ensuring smooth supply chain operations. Additionally, the need for cross-border trade solutions, reverse logistics for returns and omnichannel distribution has further strengthened the role of 3PL in the e-commerce sector. Consequently, the expansion of e-commerce industry is projected to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Favorable Government Initiatives - The favorable government initiatives will serve as a key growth catalyst for the market by 2029, Government initiatives are strategic actions or programs launched by governments to address specific issues, promote economic growth, or improve public welfare through policy, funding and regulation. Government initiatives are rising due to the increasing need to address complex global challenges such as economic recovery, environmental sustainability, public health and technological innovation while promoting social well-being and national competitiveness. The government programs supporting green logistics encourage the adoption of sustainable practices like electric vehicles and carbon-neutral supply chains. These initiatives help 3PL providers improve service quality, optimize operations and expand market reach, driving overall industry growth. Therefore, this favorable government initiatives is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

The Expansion Of Retail Sector - The expansion of retail sector will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the market by 2029. The retail sector is the part of the economy that involves the sale of goods and services directly to consumers for personal or household use. It includes supermarkets, department stores, specialty shops, e-commerce platforms and convenience stores. Third-party logistics (3PL) providers are used in the retail industry for freight transportation, warehousing, inventory management, pick and pack and final mile delivery of different goods. Third-party logistics (3PL) providers play a vital role in retail by managing warehousing, inventory, distribution and last-mile delivery, ensuring efficient and cost-effective operations. They help retailers handle fluctuating demand, optimize inventory and streamline order fulfilment using advanced technology. With the rise of e-commerce, 3PL services enable fast deliveries and efficient reverse logistics, improving customer satisfaction. Consequently, the expansion of retail sector is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the roadway-integrated third-party logistics (3PL) market, the domestic third-party logistics (3PL) transportation market, and the third-party logistics (3PL) retail distribution market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $793 billion in market value by 2029, driven by the rapid expansion of e-commerce channels, increased outsourcing of logistics operations, and advancements in digital freight management technologies. This surge reflects the growing emphasis on cost-efficient, technology-enabled logistics networks that enhance delivery speed, optimize inventory flow, and strengthen end-to-end supply chain visibility fueling transformative growth within the broader global 3PL industry.

The roadway-integrated third-party logistics (3PL) market is projected to grow by $314,927 million, the domestic third-party logistics (3PL) transportation market by $277,808 million, and the third-party logistics (3PL) retail distribution market by $200,186 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

