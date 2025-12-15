Softgel Capsules Market Size Softgel Capsules Market Growth Softgel Capsules Market Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Softgel Capsules Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Softgel Capsules Market to Surpass $13 billion in 2029. Within the broader Pharmaceuticals industry, which is expected to be $2,354 billion by 2029, the Softgel Capsules market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Softgel Capsules Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the softgel capsules market in 2029, valued at $5,163 million. The market is expected to grow from $3,502 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to the expanding pharmaceutical applications and increasing geriatric population.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Softgel Capsules Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the softgel capsules market in 2029, valued at $4,746 million. The market is expected to grow from $3,214 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to the expanding pharmaceutical applications and increasing prevalence of chronic ailments.

What will be Largest Segment in the Softgel Capsules Market in 2029?

The softgel capsules global market is segmented by type into animal-based and non-animal-based. The animal based market will be the largest segment of the softgel capsules global market segmented by type, accounting for 68% or $8,895 million of the total in 2029. The animal based market will be supported by the wide availability of gelatin as a cost-effective raw material, strong compatibility of gelatin with oil-based formulations, high bioavailability and absorption rates of encapsulated compounds, longstanding acceptance in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications, scalability in manufacturing processes, the continued preference for animal-derived capsules in certain regions and increasing demand from traditional medicine sectors.

The softgel capsules global market is segmented by manufacturers into pharmaceutical companies, nutraceutical companies, cosmeceutical companies, contract manufacturing organizations. The nutraceutical companies market will be the largest segment of the softgel capsules global market segmented by manufacturers, accounting for 37% or $4,761 million of the total in 2029. The nutraceutical companies market will be supported by increasing consumer awareness regarding preventive healthcare, demand for high-quality supplements with improved absorption, preference for convenient and portable dosage formats, rapid innovation in herbal and natural formulations, expansion of e-commerce nutraceutical sales channels, growing interest in personalized nutrition, popularity of omega-3, multivitamin and botanical softgel products and rising health and wellness awareness.

The softgel capsules global market is segmented by application into antacid and anti-flatulent preparations, anti-anemic preparations, anti-inflammatory drugs, antibiotic and antibacterial drugs, cough and cold preparations, health supplement, vitamin and dietary supplement and pregnancy. The health supplement market will be the largest segment of the softgel capsules global market segmented by application, accounting for 28% or $3,668 million of the total in 2029. The health supplement market will be supported by increasing focus on general wellness and immunity, consumer trust in encapsulated vitamins and minerals, high demand for fish oil, probiotics and adaptogens, availability of sugar-free and allergen-free options, targeted supplements for lifestyle conditions, widespread usage in daily health routines and growth of natural and herbal supplement consumption.

What is the expected CAGR for the Softgel Capsules Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the softgel capsules global market leading up to 2029 is 9%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Softgel Capsules Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global softgel capsules market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape pharmaceutical drug delivery, nutraceutical formulation, and consumer health product manufacturing worldwide.

Expanding Pharmaceutical Applications - The expanding pharmaceutical applications will become a key driver of growth in the softgel capsules global market by 2029. Softgel capsules are increasingly preferred in pharmaceuticals for their ability to deliver precise doses and ease of swallowing, especially for patients with difficulty taking pills. They enhance the bioavailability of poorly soluble or sensitive drugs, improving absorption for better therapeutic effects. As a result, the expanding pharmaceutical applications growth is anticipated to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Growth Of The Cosmetic And Personal Care Industry - The growth of the cosmetic and personal care industry will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the market by 2029. The cosmetic and personal care industry is increasingly focusing on beauty-from-within products, such as supplements for skin health, hair growth and overall beauty. Softgel capsules are favored for these products due to their convenience, ease of swallowing and ability to protect sensitive ingredients. Collagen-based supplements, often in softgel form, are popular for their benefits in improving skin elasticity and hydration. Consequently, the growth of the cosmetic and personal care industry growth is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Growing Awareness About Health And Wellness - The growing awareness about health and wellness will serve as a key growth catalyst for the market by 2029, Softgels are a popular choice for consumers due to their ease of consumption, precise dosage and ability to mask unpleasant tastes, making them ideal for supplements like omega-3s, vitamins and herbal extracts. Therefore, this growing awareness about health and wellness growth is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Favorable Government Initiatives - The favorable government initiatives will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the market by 2029. Governments can streamline regulatory processes for dietary supplements, including softgel capsules, by reducing approval timelines and providing clearer guidelines, fostering market entry for new players and stimulating competition. Consequently, the favorable government initiatives growth is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Global Softgel Capsules Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the animal-derived softgel capsules market, the nutraceutical softgel capsules market, and the softgel capsules for health supplement market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $6 billion in market value by 2029, driven by increasing consumer demand for easily ingestible dosage forms, enhanced bioavailability of active ingredients, and the rising adoption of dietary supplements for preventive health and wellness. This surge reflects the expanding role of softgel technologies in delivering functional nutrients and therapeutic compounds, fueling transformative growth within the broader softgel and encapsulated supplement industry.

The animal-derived softgel capsules market is projected to grow by $2,894 million, the nutraceutical softgel capsules market by $1,682 million, and the softgel capsules for health supplement market by $1,567 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

