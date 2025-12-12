“THE EU FAB 6” TOAST TO THE LATEST UNESCO RECOGNITION OF CULINARY HERITAGE

Group pic 1 Group pic 2 Group pic 3

Celebrating European excellence and quality traditions

ROMA, ITALY, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “The EU Fab 6”, the European project dedicated to promoting some of Europe’s most distinguished PDO and PGI wines and deli meats, celebrates the recent inclusion of Italian cuisine in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List. This landmark recognition shines a spotlight on the cultural value of gastronomy and reaffirms the importance of safeguarding Europe’s rich food traditions.The recognition underscores the importance of safeguarding culinary know-how across Europe and reinforces the value of quality-assured, origin-protected products that embody authentic craftsmanship and territorial identity.“At a time when origin, quality, and sustainability matter more than ever, this recognition underscores the cultural significance of traditional foods and the value of the European quality schemes that protect them,” said Gianluigi Ligasacchi, Director of the Consorzio Italiano Tutela Mortadella Bologna (project leader), Consorzio Cacciatore Italiano (project partner) and Consorzio Zampone e Cotechino Modena PGI (project partner), and spokesperson for The EU Fab 6 project. “Furthermore, PDO and PGI certifications ensure that European products continue to express their territories with integrity, know-how, and respect for local heritage.”In this context, “The EU Fab 6” products stand as a vivid expression of Europe’s diverse gastronomic excellence. From Mortadella Bologna PGI, Salamini Italiani alla Cacciatora PDO and Zampone and Cotechino Modena PGI to celebrated European PDO wine regions such as the Premières Côtes de Bordeaux and Cadillac, the Spanish Garnacha, and the Wines of Abruzzo, each product reflects a long-standing tradition of quality and craftsmanship. Their distinct sensory profiles and production heritage naturally complement the culinary traditions now recognised by UNESCO and enrich the European table through authentic, balanced pairings.As global interest in authentic food cultures rises, “The EU Fab 6” project remains committed to promoting the values of quality, traceability, and origin, supporting consumers in discovering the richness of Europe’s gastronomic heritage. A dedicated programme of tastings, educational activities, and pairing events will continue throughout 2026 in the UK and Switzerland, inviting audiences to explore the unique characteristics of PDO and PGI wines and deli meats and their role in Europe’s shared culinary identity.Co-financed by the European Union, “The EU Fab 6 – Savour the PDO and PGI Wines and Deli Meats from Europe” campaign promotes European excellence in the United Kingdom and Switzerland. Through tastings, education, and promotional events, the campaign supports the visibility and appreciation of products marked with the PDO and PGI labels.The initiative is supported by six prestigious consortia:• Consorzio Italiano Tutela Mortadella Bologna (Italy) – project leader• Consorzio Cacciatore Italiano (Italy)• Consorzio Zampone e Cotechino Modena PGI (Italy)• ODG des Premières Côtes de Bordeaux et Cadillac (France)• Asociación para la Promoción del vino de Garnacha – Garnacha Origen (Spain)• Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo (Italy)Follow us to discover more about the exceptional quality of European PDO and PGI deli meats and wines:Facebook @theeufab6uk, Instagram @theeufab6.uk and YouTube @TheEUFab6Press OfficeBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 25, 25015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Tel +39 030 7741535Email: theeufab6@gmail.com

