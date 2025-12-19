Novilla Unveils Bliss Memory Foam Mattress as Part of Its Ongoing Commitment to Accessible, Sustainable Sleep

TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Novilla, the sustainable lifestyle brand devoted to making healthy, cozy living more accessible for the younger generation, brings us its Bliss Memory Foam Mattress . This mattress, with its comfort engineering and continued verification through health and environmental certifications, makes it a mattress worth considering.The Bliss Memory Foam Mattress aligns with Novilla’s long-term commitment to creating products that support sleep health, mental well-being, and responsible living. Novilla continues to emphasize its brand’s core values: Authenticity, Well-being, and Sustainability.A Mattress for Everyday Sleep NeedsNovilla is striving to earn a place in the homes of young families, new homeowners, and value-driven consumers. The Bliss Memory Foam Mattress is focused on areas that are most often spoken about by modern sleepers: temperature control, breathable materials, spinal support, and long-term durability.This helps Novilla to prioritize areas that respond directly to practical, real-world needs, helping users get a healthier night’s rest.Centered on Comfort and CoolingSleep temperature regulation is one of the most common factors affecting nightly rest. To address this, the Bliss Memory Foam Mattress incorporates:• A balanced distribution of NanoGEL™ Gel Memory FoamThis layer, is engineered for consistency and designed to help disperse heat and reduce pressure buildup. The goal is to create a smoother, more stable surface that responds to body temperature without trapping warmth.• Enhanced BioAir breathable foamThe middle comfort layer has airflow channels to help reduce nighttime stuffiness. This is intended to create a cooler, drier sleep environment which has become an ongoing priority for many users in humid or warm regions. This reflects Novilla’s aim to offer comfort that feels natural and unobtrusive, supporting deeper rest through design rather than gimmicks.Stability and Spinal Alignment Take Center StageAs work habits continue to evolve, especially when it comes to young adults spending long hours sitting or using digital devices, Novilla has a developed a strengthened support structure.• Reinforced high-density support foamThe base layer has been designed to provide more dependable resistance to sagging while encouraging neutral spinal alignment. This adjustment is designed for longevity as well as stability.• Maintained ACA spinal health certificationThe Bliss Memory Foam Mattress continues to meet the standards required for ACA certification, acknowledging the mattress’s support for natural spinal curves. For those managing back or neck discomfort, this certification provides a valuable reassurance.Materials That Support a Sustainable LifestyleNovilla is committed to skin-friendly, eco-conscious materials, which is often a major point of interest for younger buyers looking for healthier, toxin-free home environments.• OEKO-TEXcertified fabricsThe Bliss cover maintains its OEKO-TEXStandard 100 certification, showing that it is free from harmful substances and gentle on sensitive skin.• CertiPUR-UScertified foamBliss continues to meet CertiPUR-USrequirements, and the foams used are manufactured without certain chemicals and meet low-emission standards.• Removable, washable cover designTo prioritize hygiene and prolong product lifespan, the mattress has a removable cover. The cover can be washed easily, ensuring long-term freshness without additional cost or effort, which is an important element for sustainability-minded buyers who want products that last.Designed for Simplicity and Everyday UseNovilla maintains a very clear design philosophy: everyday sleep products should be functional, uncomplicated, and accessible. The Bliss Memory Foam Mattress reflects this mindset by keeping its features straightforward and user-friendly.The breathable foam layers, reinforced support structure, and easy-clean cover work together to create a mattress that fits naturally within busy lifestyles. Whether for young professionals, students, or families seeking a reliable sleep surface, the design stays aligned with Novilla’s goal of making cozy home living simple and attainable.A Continued Focus on AccessibilityWith rising interest in sustainability and wellness products, many mattress models on the market now feature advanced materials or complex design systems that place them at premium price points. Novilla takes a different approach, choosing accessibility as its guiding principle.The Bliss mattress continues to reflect the idea that high-performing, health-supportive sleep products should remain within reach of consumer,s making thoughtful, budget-conscious decisions.AvailabilityThe Novilla Bliss Memory Foam Mattress is available through Novilla’s official website as well as authorized online retail partners.Website: Novilla Official Website Amazon: Novilla Store on Amazon Instagram: @novilla_homeMedia Contact:Summer | Brand ManagerEmail: collab@novilla.us

