SweetNight Announces the CoolNest® Mattress Line as Demand for Cooling Sleep Solutions Grows

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SweetNight, a U.S.-based sleep solutions company, has expanded market availability for its CoolNestMattress, reflecting rising consumer demand for sleep technologies that address overheating and back discomfort. The company also confirmed that its CoolNestmodel is now endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association (ACA), marking a new milestone for one of SweetNight’s most requested sleep products.The CoolNestMattress, originally introduced as an affordable alternative within the smart sleep category, is a great addition to sleeping routines for those who are looking for relief from heat-related sleep disruptions and inadequate spinal support. With interest increasing in hotter regions, SweetNight has announced expanded regional distribution, bringing wider access to customers in California, Texas, and other warm-climate states.New Focus on Temperature Regulation and Ergonomic SupportAs hot sleepers continue to report challenges with traditional memory foam mattresses, SweetNight’s CoolNestline highlights its commitment to addressing two of today’s most common sleep issues: overheating and back pain.The mattress incorporates the CoolNestThree-Layer Cooling System, designed to support temperature stability throughout the night:• 3D Knitted Cooling Cover: Constructed with more than 10,000 micro-ventilation pores, the cover increases airflow by up to 35%.• PCMfluxFoam: SweetNight uses Phase Change Material technology that absorbs and releases heat in response to the body’s fluctuations, providing up to eight hours of adaptive cooling.• Gel-Infused Memory Foam: With 30% more cooling gel than typical formulations, this layer helps disperse excess heat while cushioning pressure points.SweetNight reports that, when combined, these components create a surface that can sleep up to 8 degrees cooler than standard foam models and provide three times the ventilation of traditional designs.ACA Endorsement Marks Validation for CoolNestCoolNestMattress’s has been endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association, a recognition aligned with its 5-Zone Ergonomic Support System.This zoned design supports five regions of the body to help promote spinal alignment, reduce tension across the shoulders and hips, and adapt to different sleep positions. This can be especially significant for those who are searching for mattresses recommended for back discomfort or uneven weight distribution.Increased Demand Among Modern ConsumersThe CoolNestMattress has experienced steady growth and is a great option among consumers looking for smart sleep features at an accessible price point, including millennials, couples, people with a higher BMI, and sleepers who struggle with night sweats.The company attributes much of this demand to a shift in consumer expectations. Rather than selecting mattresses based primarily on brand recognition or luxury positioning, many shoppers are now prioritizing solutions that combine temperature control, ergonomic design, and verified third-party endorsements.A spokesperson on behalf of the brand reiterates: “Our goal has remained consistent: to make evidence-based, health-focused sleep solutions available to more households. The CoolNesttakes note of user feedback, clinical considerations, and the practical needs of today’s families.”Why Cooling Technology Is Emerging as a Sleep EssentialAccording to current sleep research, the body’s internal temperature follows a natural rhythm across the night. When a mattress retains heat, it works against the body’s cooling process and can disrupt deep sleep stages. The expanded use of phase change materials (PCM), the core of SweetNight’s PCMfluxlayer, represents a growing trend across the sleep industry as consumers look for more stable nighttime temperature conditions.As hot-season temperatures continue to rise in states like California and Texas, SweetNight reports that its customer service team has seen increased inquiries from people experiencing discomfort related to overheating and humidity. The CoolNestMattress aims to address these concerns through improved airflow, heat absorption, and responsive cooling features.AvailabilityThe CoolNestMattress is now available nationwide, with enhanced focus on states experiencing strong demand for cooling sleep technologies. SweetNight products can be found at www.sweetnight.com and through the company’s official online retail partners.About SweetNightSweetNight is a sleep solutions company dedicated to making quality sleep accessible through affordable, science-driven mattress designs. The company focuses on comfort engineering, ergonomic support, cooling innovation, and long-term wellness. SweetNight’s products are CertiPUR-UScertified and designed to meet the needs of modern families seeking practical and health-oriented sleep options.Media ContactSummer — Brand ManagerEmail: pr@sweetnight.com

