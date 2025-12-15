The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Operations Support System (OSS) as a Service Market: Forecasted Demand and Leading Key Players Analysis Through 2029

Expected to grow to $5.60 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The operations support system (OSS) as a service market is rapidly evolving, driven by the increasing complexity of telecom networks and the expanding demand for efficient network management solutions. As telecom providers continue to adopt advanced technologies, the OSS as a service market is set to experience significant growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, major regional trends, and future outlook of this dynamic market.

Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the OSS as a Service Market

The operations support system (OSS) as a service market has seen impressive growth recently, with its size projected to increase from $2.23 billion in 2024 to $2.68 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6%. This strong expansion during the historical period is mainly driven by factors such as the rising complexity of telecom networks, increased demand for service assurance, widespread adoption of cloud-based OSS solutions, growth in mobile broadband networks, and a heightened focus on network optimization. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $5.60 billion by 2029, maintaining a CAGR of 20.2%. Key contributors to this future growth include the accelerating adoption of 5G technology, increasing needs for network automation, greater emphasis on AI-driven operations, broader digital transformation initiatives, and the rising demand for cloud-native OSS platforms. Important trends that will influence this phase include AI and machine learning advancements, integration of OSS with network function virtualization, adoption of cloud-native microservices architecture, innovations in predictive network analytics, and ongoing research in autonomous network management.

Download a free sample of the operations support system (oss) as a service market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=30342&type=smp

Understanding OSS as a Service and Its Role in Network Operations

Operations support system (OSS) as a service is a cloud-hosted platform designed to efficiently manage and monitor network operations. It simplifies the delivery of services, configuration tasks, and fault management within complex network environments. This system enhances operational flexibility while reducing infrastructure-related costs. It also supports real-time monitoring of network performance and ensures smooth optimization of network resources. OSS as a service offers scalable and adaptable solutions that can adjust to evolving network requirements, making it a vital tool for modern telecom operators.

Impact of 5G Adoption on OSS as a Service Market Growth

The rapid expansion of 5G networks is a major driving force behind the growth of the OSS as a service market. 5G technology, known for its high data speeds, low latency, and extensive connectivity, is fueling the demand for advanced network management tools. As 5G networks continue to roll out globally, there is an increasing need for real-time monitoring, automation, and analytics to optimize performance and quickly detect faults. OSS as a service platforms play a crucial role in accelerating the deployment of 5G services while reducing operational complexities and costs. For instance, Ericsson, a Sweden-based telecommunications company, forecasts that 5G mobile subscriptions will grow from 1.62 billion in 2023 to 6.29 billion by 2030. This rapid adoption of 5G is directly boosting the demand for OSS as a service solutions.

View the full operations support system (oss) as a service market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/global-operations-support-system-oss-as-a-service-market-report

Regional Overview and Market Expansion Patterns for OSS as a Service

In terms of regional market share, North America was the largest segment of the operations support system (OSS) as a service market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market report also covers other key regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive understanding of global market dynamics and growth opportunities across different geographies.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Operations Support System (OSS) as a Service Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Operations Support Systems And Business Support Systems Oss And Bss Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/operations-support-systems-and-business-support-systems-oss-and-bss-global-market-report

System Integration Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/system-integration-services-global-market-report

Everything As A Service Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/everything-as-a-service-global-market-report"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.