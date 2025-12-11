Observer Trip Scheduling System technical issue affecting automated selection notifications

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries’ Observer Trip Scheduling System (OTSS) is experiencing technical difficulties. As a result, some fishermen may not receive their Thursday selection notification with confirmation number(s) and/or the contact information for their assigned observer. Division staff are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, but there is no estimated time the system will be restored.

Fishermen planning to fish non-exempt gill nets should continue using OTSS to report their planned activity by calling 833-ITP-TRIP (833-487-8747) or at https://dmf.ncdenr.org/OTSSPublic.

The Division is taking the following actions during this situation:

For fishermen selected to be observed: Observers will attempt to contact you on Thursday to coordinate the trip. If they are unable to reach you, they will leave a message. If you do not return the call and/or text message by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, your trip will be canceled, and you will not be legally permitted to fish non-exempt gill nets the following week.

For fishermen with confirmation numbers: You will not be contacted by an observer on Thursday. You may still receive an automated call, text message, and/or email from OTSS. Marine Patrol officers have access to a list of confirmation numbers and can verify that you have reported into OTSS while on the water.

Fishermen who would like their confirmation number(s) and/or observer contact information, should call the Observer Program at 252-515-5625. If the call is not answered, please leave a message to document the call, and staff will return the call as soon as possible.

For more information, contact the Observer Program at: 252-515-5625.