MAINE, February 19 - Back to current news.

Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Announces Invasive Species Awareness Week Campaign

February 19, 2026

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

AUGUSTA - The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) today announced a statewide campaign in recognition of Invasive Species Awareness Week, February 23 through March 1, 2026, highlighted by a proclamation from the Governor and a coordinated series of educational news releases, social media outreach, and public engagement efforts.

Governor Mills Proclaims February 23-March 1 as Invasive Species Awareness Week

The campaign brings together experts from DACF's Bureau of Agriculture, Food and Rural Resources: Plant Health Programs, Bureau of Resource Information and Land Use Planning: Maine Natural Areas Program, and Maine Forest Service: Forest Health & Monitoring teams, to share daily updates and resources that help Maine people understand, prevent, and respond to invasive species threats affecting forests, farms, waterways, and natural areas across the state.

"Invasive species threaten Maine's environment, economy, and way of life," said Governor Mills. "Through prevention, early detection, and rapid response, we can help protect our forests, waters, agriculture, and outdoor heritage for generations to come." Because Maine is a big state, we need all Mainers to be on the lookout for invasive species and take an active role in mitigating their spread."

In her proclamation, Governor Mills noted that invasive species can damage lakes and rivers, forests, crops, and infrastructure, and pose risks to human health and wildlife habitat. The proclamation recognizes the collective work of state agencies, lake associations, conservation organizations, and local partners who help manage invasive species and support Maine communities and businesses. Most importantly, she recognizes the efforts of everyday citizens who notice something different in their yard, lake, forest, or field and report it to one of the aforementioned organizations. Early detection is critical.

Invasive Species Awareness Week Campaign Highlights

Throughout the week, DACF will release daily news updates led by subject-matter experts focusing on topics including:

Terrestrial invasive plants and habitat threats

Recognizing and preventing the spread of jumping worms

Invasive insects affecting agriculture and forestry

Tree diseases and invasive nematodes

Invasive species and climate change

Daily educational posts will also be shared across DACF social media channels, designed to help landowners, farmers, foresters, and community members take practical action.

"Winter is an important time to plan and coordinate responses to invasive species," said DACF Commissioner Amanda Beal. "By working together with landowners, municipalities, conservation partners, and the public, we can slow the spread of invasive species and protect Maine's natural resources."

Why It Matters

Invasive species threaten human health, native plants, fish, wildlife, and agricultural systems because there are no checks and balances on their growth. The organisms that prevent them from reproducing and spreading quickly do not accompany them when they show up in Maine, and the native species in Maine do not recognize the invasive organisms as food or prey. Nationally, the economic costs associated with invasive species, including prevention, monitoring, crop losses, forest impacts, reduced tourism, and human health effects, are estimated to exceed $26 billion annually.

How the Public Can Participate

DACF encourages the public to take practical steps to reduce the risk of spreading invasive species. These include not transporting firewood into or around Maine, buying firewood close to where it will be burned, and choosing certified heat-treated firewood when possible. Residents should avoid moving brush or tree debris from one location to another after storms or trimming projects, as insects and jumping worms can be transported in soil and woody materials. Awareness of state quarantine areas is also important in limiting the spread of species.

If you see a plant, insect, or tree health issue that you suspect may be invasive, take a moment to learn more and report it through Maine's trusted resources. The Maine DACF encourages residents, landowners, and visitors to explore statewide invasive species information, identification guides, and reporting tools available through the Maine Forest Service, Maine Natural Areas Program, and Horticulture Program webpages. Additional invasive species resources are available through the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, Maine Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, Maine Department of Health and Human Services, and the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

Because invasive threats occur in forests, gardens, farms, and remote natural areas, the appropriate staff can help determine next steps, whether that means submitting a report, sharing photos, or connecting with a specialist. When in doubt, review the online resources, use the available reporting forms, and reach out to program contacts with questions so potential threats can be evaluated quickly and responsibly.

Residents can also subscribe to receive free news and updates on invasive species from DACF and partner organizations. To learn more and read the Governor's proclamation, visit the State of Maine proclamations webpage.