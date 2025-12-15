Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Northwest Florida Announces Winner of Nominate Your Neighbor Giveaway

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Northwest Florida Logo Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Northwest Florida with Nominate Your Neighbor Giveaway Winner

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Northwest Florida awards Stacy Everitt a new plumbing fixture with free installation through their Nominate Your Neighbor Giveaway.

NICEVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Northwest Florida, a trusted sewer and drain cleaning company, is happy to announce the winner of its most recent “Nominate Your Neighbor” Giveaway, a community-focused initiative started to give back to residents who go above and beyond for others.

This “Nominate Your Neighbor “Giveaway invited community members to nominate a neighbor or friend who needed a helping hand, especially someone who has made a positive impact through their kindness and selflessness. Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Northwest Florida is proud to name Stacy Everitt as the winner.

Stacey is a hardworking single mother of two and a cancer survivor, and she was nominated by community members who wanted to recognize her perseverance. Her neighbors highlighted the way she shows up for others and works hard without expecting anything in return. Because of her resilience, Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Northwest Florida is proud to name her the recipient of the giveaway.

Through a partnership with WinStudio of Panama City, Stacy was gifted a brand-new plumbing fixture with free installation by Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Northwest Florida. This upgrade will help simplify Stacy’s routine and bring comfort to her life as she continues to show strength in her daily life.

“Giving back to our community is important to everyone on the team,” said Scott Hobbs, Owner of Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Northwest Florida. “Being able to support people like Stacey and bring comfort to others means the world to us. We hope Stacy enjoys her new fixture.”

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Northwest Florida plans to continue giving back and supporting the Panama City, Niceville, Destin, and other surrounding communities through future “Nominate Your Neighbor” Giveaways. Hobbs and the team look forward to pursuing initiatives that uplift those who need it most.

To learn more about Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Northwest Florida and its services, visit www.mrrooter.com/northwest-florida or call (850) 659-2406.

About Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Northwest Florida

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Northwest Florida provides trusted plumbing services, including repairs, maintenance, and emergency plumbing. Locally owned and operated, the company is proud to serve the Northwest Florida community with a dedication to workmanship and community service.

