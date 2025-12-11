BRIDGE Implementation: Updated FAQs for Districts

As districts continue preparing for the transition to Infinite Campus, the BRIDGE team is sharing updated FAQs to support consistent processes and smooth onboarding across the state.

Implementation Teams

Implementation training is now underway, and district team leads have the ability to add additional implementation team members as needed. To do so, district team leads submit user lists to Infinite Campus so Campus Community accounts can be created. Users do not receive an automatic notification once their account is active.

Q: How can I tell if I’ve been added to an implementation team?

A: Try accessing Campus Community directly or check with your district team lead to confirm you were included on the submitted list. Instructions for accessing Campus Community are included in this guide.

Student Addresses

Accurate and standardized addresses are essential in Infinite Campus because they are used to group students and staff into “households,” which supports reporting and eligibility for several programs. Districts are encouraged to follow U.S. Postal Service standards (Publication 28) to ensure consistent formatting. Addresses also support federal and state reporting requirements, including the Civil Rights Data Collection and Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT). The mailing address is required for Summer EBT, while the physical/home address is used for district processes such as bus route planning. If a student has different physical and mailing addresses, make sure each is clearly designated.

Data Migration

Q: How many years of data will be migrated into Infinite Campus?

A: Seven years of both active and inactive student data will be migrated into the new SIS. Although only seven years will appear in Infinite Campus, all historical data will still be extracted, and districts will continue to have access to their complete raw historical datasets for verification requests or other needs.

Upcoming BRIDGE Office Hours

District staff are encouraged to attend our next BRIDGE Office Hours sessions to ask questions and receive updates from the state implementation team:

If you have additional questions about BRIDGE implementation or data migration, please reach out to the BRIDGE team.