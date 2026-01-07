Submit Release
Honor Your Favorite Teacher With a County Teacher of the Year Nomination

State School Superintendent Levi Bachmeier is inviting North Dakotans to celebrate outstanding teachers by nominating them for County Teacher of the Year.

Anyone may suggest an educator for County Teacher of the Year – students, parents, school administrators, a teacher’s own colleagues, or members of the community.

PreK-12 teachers are eligible for the honor if they hold a valid license, work in a position that requires that license, and spend more than half of their school time with students.

The County Teacher of the Year nomination form is here: https://rebrand.ly/b1c8vtv. It’s easy to fill out and doesn’t take long! Nominations close on Feb. 8.

The County Teacher of the Year initiative is part of North Dakota’s Teacher of the Year award, which is awarded each September. County Teacher of the Year winners are eligible for the state honor. The 2026 Teacher of the Year is Frannie Tunseth, a reading and math interventionist at Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg public school in Mayville.

Additional information about the teacher honors program is on the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction’s website.

“Any North Dakotan is invited to help celebrate our best teachers, who make a difference serving students, families and communities every day,” Bachmeier said.

