NEJD Judge Samuelson Investiture set for Feb. 10

The investiture of Northeast Judicial District Judge Ashley Samuelson will be held February 10, 2026 at the Ramsey County Courthouse in Devils Lake. The event will begin at 1:30 P.M. in Courtroom #1. A reception will follow.

